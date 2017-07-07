× Man on motorcycle seriously hurt in Manchester crash

MANCHESTER — A man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday night in Manchester.

Manchester police said the man, on a motorcycle, and a car crashed in front of 255 Highland Street at around 9:15 p.m. The motorcyclist, Kyle Malloy, 33 was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious injuries. Police said he was taken to Hartford Hospital in serious condition.

The occupants of the car were not injured.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or who has additional information should call police at 860-533-8651.