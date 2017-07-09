× Suspect in Massachusetts Amber Alert caught, child found safe in Newington

CHICOPEE — The Massachusetts State Police issued an Amber Alert Sunday morning out of Chicopee after a child was taken from the scene of a violent domestic assault.

They say around 1:15 a.m., Jandel Calcorzi, a 21 month old, was taken from his mother’s home following a violent domestic assault. Jandel’s father, Joshua Calcorzi, took Janel from the home at 509 Springfield Street in Chicopee.

Chicopee police say that Joshua was found and is in custody in Connecticut, and baby Jandel is safe. Police say the child and Joshua were found in Newington, Connecticut.

Newington police say that they located Joshua and Jandel with the help of Massachusetts State Police. He was found at the White Swan Motel on the Berlin Turnpike. Joshua was taken into custody without incident. Police say that Jandel was unharmed but will be taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for evaluation.

Police say Joshua left the resident on foot and they didn’t know what mode of transportation he may have used. Joshua is from Pennsylvania.

