Funeral set for teen who may have been ‘targeted’ in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN — On Tuesday morning, a mother will bury her 14-year-old son who was shot and killed last week in New Haven.

It’s just another reminder about gun violence on city streets.

The family and friends of Tyreik Keyes will attend a funeral to pay final respects to the teenager who died after police say he was the target of a shooting in the Elm City.

The New Haven Police Department continues to investigate the shootings, two of which involve minors, and they are asking for your help to stop gun violence as they add more presence on the streets.

Police Chief Anthony Campbell said in a statement:

“As a result of these recent shootings, the New Haven Police Department has deployed multiple additional resources to the areas which are being affected by this violence. Although this may help reduce the probability of additional shootings, it is imperative that the community step up and work with the police to bring justice to the victims of the horrible incident. Now is the time for the community to take charge and to join the NHPD in a way that is not been done before. This violence must stop immediately.”

A church community is also taking action. Clergy from New Trinity Temple Church has formed a new group with hopes of stopping the violence.

Pastor Charles Henry Brewer III, along with other community leaders have formed the Joshua Generation Clergy Association, a mentoring group aimed at helping the youth around the city.

Brewer said the group is currently electing leaders from the community and said they have the support from city leaders, including Mayor Toni Harp.