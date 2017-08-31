New Britain native George Springer teams up with Bees, local businesses for Harvey relief

NEW BRITAIN — New Britain native and Houston Astros All-Star outfielder George Springer is partnering with local businesses in Central Connecticut to support relief efforts for the Houston area in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Beginning on September 5, anyone willing to donate can do so at New Britain Stadium, Siracusa Moving & Storage and Premier Limousine. On September 8, New Britain Stadium will be the primary location for any donations beginning at 1 p.m.

Siracusa Moving & Storage is providing the moving trucks to be sent out to Houston where the will be delivered directly to Minute Maid park, home of the Houston Astros, where all donated items will be distributed to the victims effected by Hurricane Harvey.

Premier Limousine will be giving 10 percent off of one trip for every person that donates to the Pack the Truck Event.

The New Britain Bees will host the Sugarland Skeeters that night at 5:35 p.m. The Skeeters are from the Houston area. Each person that donates will receive a ticket voucher for that Friday nights double-header starting at 5:35 p.m.

Items being collected:

Blankets

Air Mattresses

Batteries

Flash Lights

Dog Food/ Cat Food

Food: (No glass products, easy accessibility, anything non perishable in boxes)

Water

Gatorade or Powerade (liquid or powder)

Canned Foods (beans, fruit, tuna etc)

Cereal

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Granola Bars

Crackers

Rice

Baby:

Wipes

Diapers

Baby Food

Formula

Bottles

Clothes

Clothing:

Sweatshirts

Pants

** New Packages of Socks and Underwear (any size) **

Personal Hygiene:

Tooth Brushes

Tooth Paste

Shampoo/ Conditioner

Body Soap

Deodorant

Feminine Products

Toilet Paper

Razors

If you plan on donating items prior to September 8, drop off hours at New Britain Stadium (230 John Karbonic Way, NB) are: 9-5 p.m.; Siracusa Moving & Storage (250 Commerce Circle, NB) 7- 7 p.m.; Premier Limousine (76 Fuller Way) 9-4 p.m.