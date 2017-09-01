× DEEP: 3 state park swimming areas closed for Labor Day weekend

HARTFORD — Double check your weekend plans because DEEP came out with a report saying which swimming areas are closed for the Labor Day weekend.

Good news: All shoreline beaches are open.

Bad news: 3 swimming areas are closed for high bacteria and blue-green algae in other parts of the state.

These areas have been closed on and off for the past couple weeks so they might not come as a surprise anymore, but they are:

Wadsworth Falls (high bacteria)

Kettletown State Park (blue-green algae)

Indian Well (blue-green algae)

This is the final week for water testing, DEEP says, with their water testing program runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Stay safe this weekend!