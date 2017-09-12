Get your full forecast here
70-year-old woman shot and killed by family member at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire

Posted 2:26 PM, September 12, 2017, by , Updated at 06:31PM, September 12, 2017
LEBANON, N.H. — 70-year-old female patient killed at New Hampshire hospital by family member, attorney general says.

A suspect was arrested following a shooting in the intensive care unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center that sent New Hampshire’s largest hospital into lockdown Tuesday afternoon

Authorities declined to publicly confirm injuries or fatalities, but WCVB reported that the suspect shot and killed a parent who was a patient at the hospital in Lebanon, near the Vermont border.

Authorities said that the suspect was in custody shortly before 3 p.m. Earlier, police had described the suspect as a man with salt-and-pepper blond hair who was wearing a red camouflage shirt.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately available, but Rhode Island State Police confirmed the suspect was a resident of that state. The suspect was driving a gray Ford with Rhode Island license plates when he was apprehended.

The hospital is locked down and local and state police are on site.

WCAX-TV reports an employee said all workers received an email from the hospital about a “code silver,” telling them to get out if possible and otherwise to shelter in place. “Code silver” indicates that a violent situation is unfolding.

The state attorney general’s office is investigating