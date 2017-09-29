× Second person dead in connection to Albany Avenue shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police said a second person has died Friday in connection to a shooting that took place last week on Albany Avenue.

Hartford police said Jovan Wooten,37, of New Britain was pronounced dead today at St. Francis Hospital after suffering gunshots wound to the face and eye.

On September 23, Police say around 12:37 a.m., a ShotSpotter notification was received. Police and detectives responded to 1170 Albany Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 4 victims lying in the street and sidewalk area.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and one had a serious eye injury and is now in extremely critical condition. Police say he was found with a gun in his hand.

The two other victims, Kewan Smith, 30, of Brooklyn, and Kein Skyers, 37, of Hartford suffered non-life threatening gun shot wounds.

They were taken to St. Francis hospital.

Based on the evidence on the scene, police say it looks like it was a gunfight with exchange of gunfire.

All victims are males in their late twenties.

Police said an autopsy will be performed Saturday by the OCME.

“Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department 860-757-4179 and anonymous tips can be left at the HPD website http://www.hartford.gov/Police “Submit A Tip,” said police.