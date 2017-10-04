Hamden Police patrol in pink cruisers for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HAMDEN — The Hamden Police Department announced on their Facebook today that they will be sporting pink patrol cars in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Two of the cruisers will be decked out in fuschia, and they will be patrolling the streets of Hamden throughout the month of October.

Police say it was an idea initiated by the department to help raise awareness for the cure and prevention of breast cancer, and are using the hashtag #painthamdenpink.

Similarly, the North Haven Police Department will be wearing pink badges for the month of October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness mnonth.