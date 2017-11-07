Election results across Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ansonia mayor

DEM Tarek M. Raslan 1162

REP David S. Cassetti 2959

Ashford

DEM Michael J. Zambo 628

REP Gail A. Zaicek 459

Barkhamsted First Selectman

DEM. Donald Stein 788

REP. Mark Hemenway 483

Petitioning candidate Deborah Simon 32

Beacon Falls First Selectman

DEM Christopher J. Bielik 932

REP Kenneth M. George Sr. 747

Berlin mayor

DEM Richard J. Paskiewicz (D) – 2,258

REP Mark Kaczynski (R) – 2,582

Bolton First selectman

DEM Sandra Pierog 769

REP Elizabeth Sawyer-Krueger 720

Bozrah

DEM Glenn S. Pianka 322

REP Jonathan C. Gilman 175

Branford First Selectman

DEM: Lynda Mollow 2714

REP: James B. Cosgrove 4222

Bridgeport

Ernie Newton has been elected to City Council, Newton, a former state legislator, had been convicted of campaign finance fraud in 2015.

He is returning to Bridgeport city politics as City Councilor for the 139th

Bristol

DEM Ellen A. Zoppo Sassu 7,433

REP: Ken Cockayne 5,052

Write In Richard D. Kriscenski 44

Brooklyn First Selectman

DEM: Richard Ives 898

REP: David Fuss 649

Burlington First Selectman

DEM Ted Shafer 1,386

REP David Bereza 819

Canaan First Selectman

DEM: Joel W. Jones 183

REP: Henry W. Todd 208

Columbia First Selectman

DEM Thomas Currier 444

REP Steven Everett 750

Cromwell Mayor

DEM Kenneth Smith 1,348

REP Enzo Faienza 1,793

Danbury mayor

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton says opponent Al Almeida has conceded. Boughton has claimed victory.

Derby mayor

DEM Anita Dugatto 1295

REP Richard Dziekan 1802

East Hartford Mayor

Marcia Leclerc (D)* elected [unopposed] According to the Journal Inquirer

East Haven mayor

DEM Salvatore R. Maltese – 3,543

REP Joseph Maturo, Jr. – 3,649

Ellington First selectman

DEM Aaron J. Foster 1,172

REP Lori Spielman 1,973

Essex First Selectman

DEM: Normal M. Needleman 1509

REP: Vincent Pacileo 772

Franklin First Selectman

DEM: Charles W. Grant, II 402

PW (Petitioning Candidate) Joseph P. Levasseur 126

Guilford First Selectman

DEM: Matthew T. Hoey III 4489

Rep: Ken MacKenzie 2376

Haddam First Selectman

DEM: Sean M. Moriarty 1222

REP: Lizz Milardo 1423

PC (Petitioning Candidate) Jonathan Gates Wintsch 51

Hamden Mayor

DEM: Curt Belzano Leng 7777

REP: Salmid Hamid 2677

Hampton First Selectman

DEM: Michael Quick 321

REP: Allan R. Cahill, Jr 452

Litchfield first selectman

Lyme First Selectman

DEM: Steven Mattson 553

REP: Mark P.Wayland 398

Meriden mayor

DEM: Kevin Scarpati 4,394

REP: Irene Masse 3494

Ernestine Holloway 227

Morris From the Waterbury Republican American

DEM Kevin DeRoehn 396

REP Thomas Weik 555

New Britain mayor

DEM: Merrill Gay 4,179

REP: Erin E. Stewart 5,395

New Haven mayor

DEM: Toni Harp 8293

WF: (Working Families): Sarah Ganong 831

PC: (Petitioning Candidate): Marcus Paca 1592

Newington mayor

DEM: Terry Borjeson 3143

REP Roy Zartarian 3721

Norfolk First Selectman

DEM: Matthew T. Riiska 432

REP: William Reudgen 136

North Canaan First Selectman

DEM: Susan J. Clayton 213

REP: Charles P. Perotti 528

North Haven First Selectman

DEM: Alan J. Sturtz 1,094

REP: Michael J. Freda 4,616

Norwich mayor

REP Peter Albert Nystrom 2,499

DEM Derell Wilson 1,894

Lib William Russell 338

Plainfield First Selectman

DEM. Cathy M Tendrich 1261

REP. Vickie Meyer 980

Libertarian: Daniel J Reale 211

Write in: Kevin Cunningham 281

Pomfret First Selectman

DEM Maureen Nicholson 831

REP Donna Smith 506

Portland First Selectman

DEM Susan Bransfield 1493

REP Robert Taylor 733

American Independent Lambros Lambrinides 117

Preston First Selectman

REP Robert Congdon unopposed

Rocky Hill mayor

DEM Claudia Baio 2,128

REP Lisa J Marotta 1,467

Unaffliated Henry W Vasel 1,085

Salem First Selectman

DEM: Sue Spang 341

PC (Petitioning Candidate) Kevin T. Lyden – 767

Stafford First Selectman

Recount required

DEM Tony Frassinelli 1,432

REP Mary Mitta 1,429

Torrington mayor

REP: Elinor Carbone 4719

Petitioning Candidate Peter J. Aduba 577

Vernon mayor

DEM Ellen Marmer 1779

REP Dan Champagne 3290

Wallingford mayor

DEM: Jared Liu 4,223

REP: William Dickinson 5,882

Waterbury

West Haven mayor

DEM: Nancy Rossi 4,825

REP: David Riccio 2,563

Write In - Stephanie Rose Figuenick 4

Write In - Edward M O'Brien 3,265

Windham mayor

DEM: Victor Funderburk – 1193

Green: Jean M. DeSmet – 1081

Anita Sebestyen 623

Write In: James Hunter 57

Ballot Question: According to Windham Public Schools, a referendum passed by 121 votes to renovate the new Windham High School for a price of $112.3 million.

Willington First Selectman

Ericka G. Wiecenski 584

Frederick A. Schoen 330

George Andrew Marco 439

Windsor Locks first selectman

First selectman: Chris Kervick (D)* According to the Journal Inquirer

Woodbury first selectman

REP: Kathleen M. Dowd 1040

PC (Petitioning Candidate) William J. Butterly Jr 1500

Woodstock