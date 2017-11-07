Election results across Connecticut

Posted 8:49 PM, November 7, 2017
Here are some of the election results we're following across the state. For details on ballot questions click here:

This page will be updated as results come in.  For more specific results, click here for the Secretary of the State website.

Results are not official until certified by the Secretary of the State's office.

Ansonia mayor

  • DEM Tarek M. Raslan    1162
  • REP David S. Cassetti    2959

Ashford

  • DEM Michael J. Zambo  628
  • REP Gail A. Zaicek  459

Barkhamsted First Selectman

  • DEM. Donald Stein  788
  • REP. Mark Hemenway 483
  • Petitioning candidate Deborah Simon  32

Beacon Falls First Selectman

  • DEM Christopher J. Bielik 932 
  • REP  Kenneth M. George Sr. 747

Berlin mayor

  • DEM Richard J. Paskiewicz (D) – 2,258
  • REP Mark Kaczynski (R) – 2,582

Bolton First selectman

  • DEM Sandra Pierog  769
  • REP  Elizabeth Sawyer-Krueger  720

Bozrah

  • DEM Glenn S. Pianka   322 
  • REP Jonathan C. Gilman   175

Branford First Selectman

  • DEM: Lynda Mollow 2714
  • REP: James B. Cosgrove 4222

Bridgeport

  • Ernie Newton has been elected to City Council, Newton, a former state legislator, had been convicted of campaign finance fraud in 2015.
  • He is returning to Bridgeport city politics as City Councilor for the 139th

Bristol

  • DEM Ellen A. Zoppo Sassu 7,433
  • REP:   Ken Cockayne       5,052
  • Write In  Richard D. Kriscenski    44

Brooklyn First Selectman

  • DEM: Richard Ives 898
  • REP: David Fuss 649

Burlington First Selectman

  • DEM Ted Shafer 1,386 
  • REP David Bereza 819

Canaan First Selectman

  • DEM: Joel W. Jones  183
  • REP: Henry W. Todd 208

Columbia First Selectman

  • DEM Thomas Currier    444
  • REP Steven Everett     750 

Cromwell Mayor

  • DEM Kenneth Smith   1,348
  • REP Enzo Faienza 1,793 

Danbury mayor

  • Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton says opponent Al Almeida has conceded. Boughton has claimed victory.

Derby mayor

  • DEM Anita Dugatto 1295
  • REP Richard Dziekan  1802

East Hartford Mayor

East Haven mayor

  • DEM Salvatore R. Maltese   – 3,543
  • REP Joseph Maturo, Jr.   – 3,649 

Ellington First selectman

  • DEM Aaron J. Foster 1,172
  • REP Lori Spielman  1,973

Essex First Selectman

  • DEM: Normal M. Needleman  1509
  • REP: Vincent Pacileo 772

Franklin First Selectman

  • DEM: Charles W. Grant, II    402
  • PW (Petitioning Candidate) Joseph P. Levasseur 126

Guilford First Selectman

  • DEM: Matthew T. Hoey III  4489
  • Rep: Ken MacKenzie 2376

Haddam First Selectman

  • DEM: Sean M. Moriarty 1222
  • REP: Lizz Milardo 1423
  • PC (Petitioning Candidate) Jonathan Gates Wintsch 51

Hamden  Mayor

  • DEM: Curt Belzano Leng 7777
  • REP: Salmid Hamid 2677

Hampton First Selectman

  • DEM: Michael Quick 321
  • REP: Allan R. Cahill, Jr 452

Litchfield first selectman

Voters decide referendum questions on schools, fire equipment

Lyme First Selectman

  • DEM: Steven Mattson 553
  • REP: Mark P.Wayland 398

Meriden mayor

  • DEM: Kevin Scarpati 4,394
  • REP: Irene Masse  3494
  • Ernestine Holloway  227

Morris From the Waterbury Republican American

  • DEM Kevin DeRoehn  396
  • REP  Thomas Weik  555

New Britain mayor

  • DEM: Merrill Gay 4,179
  • REP: Erin E. Stewart 5,395

New Haven mayor

  • DEM: Toni Harp 8293
  • WF: (Working Families): Sarah Ganong 831
  • PC: (Petitioning Candidate): Marcus Paca 1592

Newington mayor

  • DEM: Terry Borjeson 3143
  • REP Roy Zartarian 3721

Norfolk First Selectman

  • DEM: Matthew T. Riiska 432
  • REP: William Reudgen 136

North Canaan First Selectman

  • DEM: Susan J. Clayton 213
  • REP: Charles P. Perotti 528

North Haven First Selectman

  • DEM: Alan J. Sturtz 1,094
  • REP:  Michael J. Freda 4,616

Norwich mayor

  • REP Peter Albert Nystrom  2,499  
  • DEM Derell Wilson   1,894
  • Lib William Russell  338

Plainfield First Selectman

  • DEM. Cathy M Tendrich 1261
  • REP. Vickie Meyer 980
  • Libertarian: Daniel J Reale 211
  • Write in:  Kevin Cunningham 281

Pomfret First Selectman

  • DEM  Maureen Nicholson 831 
  • REP Donna Smith 506

Portland First Selectman

  • DEM Susan Bransfield 1493
  • REP Robert Taylor 733
  • American Independent Lambros Lambrinides 117

Preston First Selectman

  • REP Robert Congdon  unopposed

Rocky Hill mayor

  • DEM Claudia Baio  2,128
  • REP Lisa J Marotta 1,467
  • Unaffliated Henry W Vasel  1,085

Salem First Selectman

  • DEM: Sue Spang 341
  • PC (Petitioning Candidate) Kevin T. Lyden – 767

Stafford First Selectman

  • Recount required
  • DEM Tony Frassinelli 1,432  
  • REP Mary Mitta   1,429

Torrington mayor

  • REP:  Elinor Carbone  4719
  • Petitioning Candidate Peter J. Aduba  577

Vernon mayor

  • DEM Ellen Marmer 1779
  • REP Dan Champagne 3290

Wallingford mayor

  • DEM: Jared Liu  4,223
  • REP: William Dickinson   5,882    

Waterbury

West Haven mayor

  • DEM: Nancy Rossi            4,825
  • REP:   David Riccio            2,563
  • Write In  - Stephanie Rose Figuenick       4
  • Write In  - Edward M O'Brien      3,265

Windham mayor

  • DEM: Victor Funderburk – 1193
  • Green: Jean M. DeSmet – 1081
  • Anita Sebestyen 623
  • Write In: James Hunter 57

Ballot Question: According to Windham Public Schools, a referendum passed by 121 votes to renovate the new Windham High School for a price of $112.3 million.

Willington First Selectman

  • Ericka G. Wiecenski  584
  • Frederick A. Schoen 330
  • George Andrew Marco  439

Windsor Locks first selectman

Woodbury first selectman

  • REP: Kathleen M. Dowd 1040
  • PC (Petitioning Candidate) William J. Butterly Jr 1500

Woodstock

  • DEM: Frank Olah  706
  • REP:  Mike Alberts 879
