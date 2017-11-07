Election results across Connecticut

Here are some of the election results we're following across the state. For details on ballot questions click here:
This page will be updated as results come in. For more specific results, click here for the Secretary of the State website.
Results are not official until certified by the Secretary of the State's office.
Ansonia mayor
- DEM Tarek M. Raslan 1162
- REP David S. Cassetti 2959
Ashford
- DEM Michael J. Zambo 628
- REP Gail A. Zaicek 459
Barkhamsted First Selectman
- DEM. Donald Stein 788
- REP. Mark Hemenway 483
- Petitioning candidate Deborah Simon 32
Beacon Falls First Selectman
- DEM Christopher J. Bielik 932
- REP Kenneth M. George Sr. 747
Berlin mayor
- DEM Richard J. Paskiewicz (D) – 2,258
- REP Mark Kaczynski (R) – 2,582
Bolton First selectman
- DEM Sandra Pierog 769
- REP Elizabeth Sawyer-Krueger 720
Bozrah
- DEM Glenn S. Pianka 322
- REP Jonathan C. Gilman 175
Branford First Selectman
- DEM: Lynda Mollow 2714
- REP: James B. Cosgrove 4222
Bridgeport
- Ernie Newton has been elected to City Council, Newton, a former state legislator, had been convicted of campaign finance fraud in 2015.
- He is returning to Bridgeport city politics as City Councilor for the 139th
Bristol
- DEM Ellen A. Zoppo Sassu 7,433
- REP: Ken Cockayne 5,052
- Write In Richard D. Kriscenski 44
Brooklyn First Selectman
- DEM: Richard Ives 898
- REP: David Fuss 649
Burlington First Selectman
- DEM Ted Shafer 1,386
- REP David Bereza 819
Canaan First Selectman
- DEM: Joel W. Jones 183
- REP: Henry W. Todd 208
Columbia First Selectman
- DEM Thomas Currier 444
- REP Steven Everett 750
Cromwell Mayor
- DEM Kenneth Smith 1,348
- REP Enzo Faienza 1,793
Danbury mayor
- Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton says opponent Al Almeida has conceded. Boughton has claimed victory.
Derby mayor
- DEM Anita Dugatto 1295
- REP Richard Dziekan 1802
East Hartford Mayor
- Marcia Leclerc (D)* elected [unopposed] According to the Journal Inquirer
East Haven mayor
- DEM Salvatore R. Maltese – 3,543
- REP Joseph Maturo, Jr. – 3,649
Ellington First selectman
- DEM Aaron J. Foster 1,172
- REP Lori Spielman 1,973
Essex First Selectman
- DEM: Normal M. Needleman 1509
- REP: Vincent Pacileo 772
Franklin First Selectman
- DEM: Charles W. Grant, II 402
- PW (Petitioning Candidate) Joseph P. Levasseur 126
Guilford First Selectman
- DEM: Matthew T. Hoey III 4489
- Rep: Ken MacKenzie 2376
Haddam First Selectman
- DEM: Sean M. Moriarty 1222
- REP: Lizz Milardo 1423
- PC (Petitioning Candidate) Jonathan Gates Wintsch 51
Hamden Mayor
- DEM: Curt Belzano Leng 7777
- REP: Salmid Hamid 2677
Hampton First Selectman
- DEM: Michael Quick 321
- REP: Allan R. Cahill, Jr 452
Litchfield first selectman
Lyme First Selectman
- DEM: Steven Mattson 553
- REP: Mark P.Wayland 398
Meriden mayor
- DEM: Kevin Scarpati 4,394
- REP: Irene Masse 3494
- Ernestine Holloway 227
Morris From the Waterbury Republican American
- DEM Kevin DeRoehn 396
- REP Thomas Weik 555
New Britain mayor
- DEM: Merrill Gay 4,179
- REP: Erin E. Stewart 5,395
New Haven mayor
- DEM: Toni Harp 8293
- WF: (Working Families): Sarah Ganong 831
- PC: (Petitioning Candidate): Marcus Paca 1592
Newington mayor
- DEM: Terry Borjeson 3143
- REP Roy Zartarian 3721
Norfolk First Selectman
- DEM: Matthew T. Riiska 432
- REP: William Reudgen 136
North Canaan First Selectman
- DEM: Susan J. Clayton 213
- REP: Charles P. Perotti 528
North Haven First Selectman
- DEM: Alan J. Sturtz 1,094
- REP: Michael J. Freda 4,616
Norwich mayor
- REP Peter Albert Nystrom 2,499
- DEM Derell Wilson 1,894
- Lib William Russell 338
Plainfield First Selectman
- DEM. Cathy M Tendrich 1261
- REP. Vickie Meyer 980
- Libertarian: Daniel J Reale 211
- Write in: Kevin Cunningham 281
Pomfret First Selectman
- DEM Maureen Nicholson 831
- REP Donna Smith 506
Portland First Selectman
- DEM Susan Bransfield 1493
- REP Robert Taylor 733
- American Independent Lambros Lambrinides 117
Preston First Selectman
- REP Robert Congdon unopposed
Rocky Hill mayor
- DEM Claudia Baio 2,128
- REP Lisa J Marotta 1,467
- Unaffliated Henry W Vasel 1,085
Salem First Selectman
- DEM: Sue Spang 341
- PC (Petitioning Candidate) Kevin T. Lyden – 767
Stafford First Selectman
- Recount required
- DEM Tony Frassinelli 1,432
- REP Mary Mitta 1,429
Torrington mayor
- REP: Elinor Carbone 4719
- Petitioning Candidate Peter J. Aduba 577
Vernon mayor
- DEM Ellen Marmer 1779
- REP Dan Champagne 3290
Wallingford mayor
- DEM: Jared Liu 4,223
- REP: William Dickinson 5,882
Waterbury
West Haven mayor
- DEM: Nancy Rossi 4,825
- REP: David Riccio 2,563
- Write In - Stephanie Rose Figuenick 4
- Write In - Edward M O'Brien 3,265
Windham mayor
- DEM: Victor Funderburk – 1193
- Green: Jean M. DeSmet – 1081
- Anita Sebestyen 623
- Write In: James Hunter 57
Ballot Question: According to Windham Public Schools, a referendum passed by 121 votes to renovate the new Windham High School for a price of $112.3 million.
Willington First Selectman
- Ericka G. Wiecenski 584
- Frederick A. Schoen 330
- George Andrew Marco 439
Windsor Locks first selectman
- First selectman: Chris Kervick (D)* According to the Journal Inquirer
Woodbury first selectman
- REP: Kathleen M. Dowd 1040
- PC (Petitioning Candidate) William J. Butterly Jr 1500
Woodstock
- DEM: Frank Olah 706
- REP: Mike Alberts 879