× Police investigating stabbing on Capitol Ave in Hartford

HARTFORD — Hartford police say they are investigating a stabbing that happened on Capitol Avenue in Hartford.

Police say that around 2 a.m., a 39-year-old male was found by police with a stab wound in the left on Capitol Avenue near Oak Street (just off the I-84 ramp).

Police say the wounds are non-life threatening but they are in Hartford Hospital in serious condition.

The stabbing was likely drug related according to police.