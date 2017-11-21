Police investigating stabbing on Capitol Ave in Hartford
HARTFORD — Hartford police say they are investigating a stabbing that happened on Capitol Avenue in Hartford.
Police say that around 2 a.m., a 39-year-old male was found by police with a stab wound in the left on Capitol Avenue near Oak Street (just off the I-84 ramp).
Police say the wounds are non-life threatening but they are in Hartford Hospital in serious condition.
The stabbing was likely drug related according to police.
41.762997 -72.695101