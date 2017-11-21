Police investigating stabbing on Capitol Ave in Hartford

Posted 4:27 AM, November 21, 2017, by , Updated at 07:45AM, November 21, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARTFORD — Hartford police say they are investigating a stabbing that happened on Capitol Avenue in Hartford.

Police say that around 2 a.m., a 39-year-old male was found by police with a stab wound in the left on Capitol Avenue near Oak Street (just off the I-84 ramp).

Police say the wounds are non-life threatening but they are in Hartford Hospital in serious condition.

The stabbing was likely drug related according to police.

 

 

Related stories