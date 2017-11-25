× State police investigating untimely death in Lisbon

LISBON — Police responded to River Road for a report of a dead body found in the woods.

Police said that they got calls for what they are calling an untimely death at around 1:40 p.m. Detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime responded to the scene and now lead the investigation.

Police have not identified the body. The office of the Chief State Medical Examiner will be conducting a post-mortem examination to determine the cause and manner of the death.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 860-848-6500.