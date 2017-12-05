Rafedain Shish Kabob recall; misbranding and unidentified allergens

DETROIT– Rafedain Shish Kabob Restaurant, Inc. is recalling chicken patty shish kabob products due to misbranding, and undeclared allergens.

The USDA says the products containt milk, wheat, and soy, known allergens that were not declared on the product label.

The chick patty shish kabob items were made on various dates between Feburary 7th, 2017 and November 27th, 2016.

9-oz. vacuum-packed tray packages containing four pieces of “RAFEDAIN FULLY COOKED CHICKEN PATTY SHISH KABOB.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 44196” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

The problem was discovered by FSIS inspection program personnel during routine in-plant labeling verification activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.