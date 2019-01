Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR -- Windsor fire crews battled a house fire on Mayflower Road early this morning.

Fire officials said they think the home could be a total loss, with a burned roof.

Two people were inside the house at the time, believed to be a man and a woman. They were able to make it to a neighbor's house to call 911. Officials said an ambulance took them to St. Francis Hospital with minor injuries.

The Fire Marshal is on scene investigating the cause.