Corrections officials say there were security breakdowns in Enfield prison escape

ENFIELD — Corrections officials admitted “security breakdowns” were part of what led to a prisoner escape Sunday.

Officials said Jerry Mercado, 25, is believed to have stowed away under a vehicle that was on the grounds of Carl Robinson Correctional Institute, 285 Shaker Rd. Mercado is 5’4′ tall and 137 pounds, believed to be wearing a tan jumpsuit, white t-shirt, and gray sweatshirt. Authorities said he has a tattoo that says, “Time waits for no one.” He was last seen around 10:30 am Sunday.

Enfield Police, State Police, the fugitive task force and other local police agencies were involved in the investigation. Police said the escapee is no longer in the Enfield area and is thought to be around Hartford.

Scott Semple, Commissioner of the Department of Corrections, said in a press conference, “We acknowledge there were security breakdowns.”

Semple said procedures at all 15 corrections facilities around the state would be under scrutiny.

Residents told FOX61 they received an automated phone call about the incident.

Corrections department officials said around 3:15 p.m., “the facility was placed in lock down after an offender was determined to be unaccounted for during a routine facility count.”

Authorities said, “The offender, identified as Jerry Mercado #389211, age 25, classified as a low risk offender is from Hartford, CT. Mercado last entered the system on 2/26/2016 and was sentenced in August 2016 to three years for Burglary 3rd. ” He was slated to be released in January of 2019.