Harvard Pilgrim Coffee Cup Salute: BIC

This morning, we salute BIC! They celebrated their 60th anniversary last year. BIC has called Connecticut home since 1958. Their North American headquarters is located in Shelton.

BIC has another Connecticut home in Milford, where its U.S. lighter manufacturing taks place. Every day, 1.2 million lighters are manufactured in the Milford facility, each one going through more than 50 quality checks. BIC products are available in more than four million retail outlets worldwide.

This morning, we salute the Orthopedic Associates of Middletown! OAM provides high-quality, cost-effective orthopedic care to patients at 5 locations in Connecticut. Their physicians specialize in a wide array of care from sports injuries to total hip, knee, and ankle replacements. They are dedicated to freeing patients from pain and helping them maximize their mobility and strength.

This morning, we salute Community Health Resources! CHR is the state's most comprehensive, non-profit behavioral healthcare agency. They provide hope and healing to people affected by mental illness, addictions, trauma, homelessness, and more. They have outpatient offices throughout central and eastern Connecticut.

This morning, we are saluting Bikers Against Animal Cruelty! BAAC is an organized group of compassionate motorcycle enthusiasts who advocate against animal cruelty and neglect promote responsible pet ownership, and help with the costs of emergency vet care for strays and surrendered pets. They group wants to encourage a world where animals are treated with respect and dignity.

This morning, we salute Chrome N' Steel Veteran Riders Connecticut! Their mission is to help veterans, and communities in need. They have supported several local community charities, donated fuel for veterans, and supported the Children's Miracle Network Hospital among other ventures. They also helped the Putnam Elks Lodge by delivering thanksgiving day meals for those in need. The riders donate 100% of the money they raise.

This morning, we salute read to Grow! They promote early childhood literacy for Connecticut's children and families. They give information and workshops to parents about the importance of building their language skills, starting from birth. Read to Grow works in hospitals, community health centers, family resource centers, schools, and other places around the state.

This morning, we're saluting Junior Achievement of Southwest New England! They empower young people to own their economic success by teaching them the basics of financial literacy, workforce readiness, and entrepreneurship. They serve more than 47,000 K - 12th graders in Connecticut this year thanks to nearly 3,000 business and community volunteers.

This morning, we're saluting Operation Warm! Operation Warm is a national non-profit organization that provides winder coats to children in need. They have gifted nearly 3 million brand new coats to children since 1998. The organization has brought coats to Connecticut multiple times, most recently this past October when they gave coats to hundreds of elementary school students in Norwich.

This morning, we're saluting Make-A-Wish Connecticut! Make-A-Wish Connecticut grants over 200 wishes each year, each one a life affirming testament to hope, inspiration, and resilience. The wishes strengthen wish kids and their families, rally communities together, and change the lives of everyone involved. Make-A-Wish Connecticut has granted over 3,000 wishes since its inception in 1986.

This morning we salute the Crohn`s and Colitis Foundation - Connecticut Chapter. The foundation is dedicated to finding cures for Crohn`S Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and improving the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases.

This morning, we salute Luann's Bakery and Cafe in Ellington! It's a full-scale bakery and cafe, serving breakfast and lunch Monday through Saturday! Everything, yes everything, is made from scratch in-house. They serve Gobena coffee, where 100% of the profits go to Lifesong for Orphans. They are also the owners of the adorable Cupcake Bug which is a 1973 Volkswagen Beetle with a giant cupcake on top.

This morning, we are saluting Lisa Inc.! The mission is to provide safe, supportive, and empowering programs to help young people who have spent their lives in the child protection system transition into adulthood. Lisa Inc. strives to help them develop healthy, interpersonal relationship as well as acquire academic achievement, teach independent living skills, and more.

This morning, we salute My Team Triumph, Connecticut chapter!

They allow athletes with disabilities to captain a team of three people who use specialised racing equipment to guide their captain through a road race or triathlon. The team crosses the finish line together, building deep bonds in the process. Their goal is to enrich the health and well-being of individuals with disabilities.

This morning, we salute the American Red Cross of Connecticut. The first office was established in 1898 and throughout their history, the Red Cross provided comfort, help, and hope to local families impacted by fires, hurricanes, floods and other disasters. Today, the American Red Cross helps Connecticut residents prepare for and respond to emergencies with services provided by a small paid staff, and over 3,000 volunteers.

This morning we salute the Jewish Federatuion of Greater Hartford, serving about 30,000 people in 41 cities and towns across the state. The federation supports 21 Jewish agencies, trains leaders, and responds to local and global crises, offering volunteer opportunities to help make the world a better place.

This morning, we salute the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Connecticut chapter! The society hopes to uncover solutions to reach their vision of a world free of MS. They host fundraising events like Walk MS, which allow people to team up with friends, and loved ones, trying to help those impacted by the disease.

This morning, we're saluting Sarah Speaks Up! They advocate for domestic violence awareness, hoping to change people's lives. The goal is to encourage, empower, and support victims and survivors of domestic violence.

This morning, we’re saying hello to South Park Inn.

The organization started back in 1982 after a small group of concerned citizens worked together to address the realities of homelessness in the Greater Hartford area.

The South Park Inn emergency shelter then opened its doors in 1984, and they’ve never closed them since!

The inn offers several different services to help those in need

This morning we’re saying hello to Greater Hartford Read to a Child.

In Read to a Child’s Lunchtime Reading Program, an adult is partnered one-on-one with an at-risk elementary school student for a read aloud lunch break.

The organization says reading aloud to a child once a week, over time, can have a profound impact on the child’s literacy skills and success in life.

This morning we’re saying hello to Horses Healing Humans Connecticut.

The organization is helping people with physical, cognitive and emotional challenges through therapeutic horsemanship in Coastal Connecticut.

This morning we’re saying hello to Our Piece of the Pie.

OPP is dedicated to helping young people ages 14 to 24 from urban communities across Hartford and Eastern Connecticut become economically independent adults.

The goal is for these individuals to graduate from high school and earn a college degree and/or vocational certification and find a job.

This year, OPP served nearly 1,400 youth.

This morning we’re saying hello to Sofia Sees Hope.

The organization is dedicated to transforming the lives of people who are blind as a result of a rare inherited retinal disease.

Sofia Sees Hope aims to raise money for research and provide support and education to those impacted by rare retinal diseases.

This morning we’re saying hello to Worldwide-Lighthouse Missions.

The Manchester-based nonprofit was founded in 1994.

It looks to provide food, clothing, education and ministry support to people across our region and around the world.

This morning we’re saying hello to The Village.

For more than 200 years, The Village has been building a community of strong, healthy families who protect and nurture children.

They provide an array of behavioral health treatment and support services for children, families and adults to help them achieve real and meaningful change in their lives.

This morning we’re saying hello to The Animal Haven.

This is a private no kill animal shelter that has been providing safe refuge to homeless and abandoned cats and dogs since 1948.

All funding comes from private donations, entry, adoption feels, grants, and fundraising events.

This Animal Haven provides temporary safe care for homeless animals while they look for their fur-ever homes.

This morning we’re saying hello to the Salvation Army.

The chapter in our region serves people across Connecticut and Rhode Island.

They tell us on their wish list this year are a warm meal for every child, a bed for every homeless family, and a blessing for everyone who helps make that dream come true.

Bell ringers and toy donations are also very helpful this time of year.

This morning we’re saying hello to the Meriden Humane Society.

It was founded back in 1893! This organization is funded solely by donations and fundraising.

It strives to provide a haven to pets in need of temporary care before finding their fur-ever home.

They rely heavily on volunteers and folks interested in fostering animals. You can also donate supplies.

This morning we’re saying hello to The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

The community foundation serves Hartford and nearly 30 other surrounding communities.

Since 1925 it has awarded more than 720 million dollars in grants to more than 650 non-profit across Connecticut.

This morning we’re saying hello to Operation Fuel.

Opertion Fuel tells us it is the only year-round, statewide emergency energy assistance organization in Connecticut.

The organization has been up and running for more than 40 years!

It says more than 500,000 Connecticut households can’t afford basic needs including home energy costs.

This morning we’re saying hello to Special Wishes.

The organization is focused on granting wishes for children facing life-threatening illnesses.

The group says 82 cents of every dollar it gets goes directly toward helping families in need.

Special Wishes also gives a teddy bear to evet child it serves.

This morning we’re saying hello to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford!

They have all types of animals available for adoption, whether you are looking for a hamster, guinea pig, bunny, rat, dog, cat -- you name it!

They are open 7 days a week and encourage people to come by, and socialize with the animals

They also accept donations like old towel, laundry detergent, and pet food. They are always looking for new ideas.

This morning we’re saying hello to the Connecticut Radio Information System.

CRIS is the state’s only radio reading service – helping folks who are blind or print challenged.

The team broadcasts 24-7 from studios across Connecticut.

This morning we’re saying hello to Monkey’s Pack Animal Rescue.

They are located in Manchester and was founded back in May of 2016 by a husband and wife team, Deb and Jim Batise-Hernandez.

It is a board-operated rescue with many volunteers at the heart. They have a passion for saving seniors and medically complex dogs and cats, and they have several hospice animals in their care.

They are always looking for volunteers, so a good way to give back if you’re interested!

This morning we’re saying hello to Interval House.

It’s the largest domestic violence agency in the state of Connecticut.

Interval House provides a safe temporary place for women and children to live.

The team also works to provide a variety of resources to victims.

This morning we’re saying hello to the Western Connecticut Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse.

BACA is devoted to creating a safe environment for abused children.

Members partner up with social workers and others who are already in place to protect children.

The Hartford-based organization works with people from newborns to senior citizens.

This morning we’re saying hello to the Chrysalis Center.

The Hartford organizations goal is to help people transform their lives.

Services include help with employment services, housing and recovery.

This morning we’re saying hello to Literacy Volunteers of Greater Hartford.

It has provided adult literacy services to the Greater Hartford area since 1972.

LVGH serves about 900 students each yea, offering classes in English proficiency, math and career training in food service.

This morning we’re saying hello to Amy’s Angels.

It provides comprehensive short and long term assistance to people dealing with the effects of debilitating injuries and illnesses.

Amy’s Angels is made up of volunteers and 98 percent of the money donated goes to the families it helps.

This morning we're saying hello to the Jordan Porco Foundation.

This morning we’re saying hello to the Jordan Porco Foundation.

Its mission is to prevent suicide, promote mental health, and create a message of hope for young adults.

The foundation uses a peer-to-peer approach to tackle stigma associated with mental health.

This morning we’re saying hello to the Community Renewal Team.

The organization has been helping folks in Hartford and Middlesex counties with community programs like meals on wheels, energy assistance and free tax prep since 1963!

On December 15 it will sponsor its 10th annual gun buyback event.

This morning we're saying hello to Oak Hill.

This morning we’re saying hello to Oak Hill.

Oak Hill provides a full range of services to people with a wide range of disabilities.

The Hartford-based organization works with people from newborns to senior citizens.

For the holiday season, our Coffee Cup Salute is highlighting non-profits across Connecticut! THis morning, we're saying hello to the Connecticut Food Bank! This organization has been feeding the hungry since 1982. This holiday season, they collected more that 5,000 turkeys to help families in need.

This morning, we are saluting Ouellette, DeGanis, Gallagher, and Grippe Attorneys at Law in Cheshire! Attorney Steven Ouellette started what was originally the Law Offices of Steven Ouellette back in 1992. The law firm represents people and businesses throughout Connecticut, new york, and Massachusetts. The trial attorneys represent clients in personal injuries, and property damage matters including: slip and fall injuries, car and construction accidents, and a variety of other types of cases.

This morning, we salute Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate in Milford! They are a non-profit organization that helps those living with epilepsy through a number of programs. They currently host epilepsy support groups in Milford, Waterbury, Bristol, and Stamford. The Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate offers transportation and hospitalization information, as well as assists people with getting anti-seizure medication and seizure alert dogs.

This morning, we salute Survival Group in North Haven! They are a safety equipment supplier, offering products like AEDS and first aid kits. They also offer emergency responder training, in person and online. The training network is all over the U.S., and includes nearly 900 instructors! They were established in 1993.

This morning, we salute Prompt Care New England Respiratory in Wallingford! It's one of the branches of Prompt Care, which provides specialty respiratory products like ventilators. The Wallingford branch services Connecticut and central Massachusetts. Specialists take park in home evaluations and provide training on how to use the equipment.

This morning, we are saluting Qualidigm in Wethersfield! They are a Connecticut based healthcare consulting company that works to improve the quality, and cost-effectiveness of healthcare! They work with public, and private clients in the healthcare industry. They offer a variety of services like data analysis, home healthcare consulting, and training and education. They have five-locations across the northeast.

This morning, we salute Kinetix International Logistics in Shelton! They provide relocation services for companies of all sizes. It also offers several services for workers who are relocated, such as home purchase assistance, and household goods transportation. They also work on special projects like cargo logistics and warehousing for U.S. government agencies.

This morning, we are saluting the Guilford Lions Club! They are a non-profit, charitable organization that primarily donates eye classes and hearing aids to those in need. The Guilford LIons Club has also donated to Meals on Wheels, Fidelo Dog Training, and more. Lions Club International was founded in 1917, and have chapters in many Connecticut communities. The Guilford LIons Club is currently accepting new members!

This morning, we salute The Rectory School in Pomfret! They are a private school for students in kindergarten to ninth grade. They also offer boarding for students from fifth to ninth grade. They were founded in 1920 by Reverend and Mrs. Frank Bigelow. They have about 250 students and 65 faculty members. They have more than a dozen sports teams, and the school colors are orange and black!

This morning, we are saluting the Radiology Associates of Hartford! They are a community based radiology practice serving the greater Hartford area. They offer outpatient imaging, and take pride in their customer service. We are told that the President of RAH, Michael Twohig, had the chance to play golf with FOX61's own Tim Lammers earlier this year.

This morning, we salute Brignole Vineyards in East Granby! The family owned winery has been in business for more than a decade. They offer private functions, and are a perfect spot for your upcoming events. They have a wide array of options from whites to reds and even roses. There's something for all wine lovers!

This morning, we are saluting Clauss Orthodontics in Woodbury and Watertown! They offer treatment like braces and Invisalign to patients of all ages. In 2018, they won the Reader's Choice Award for best orthodontist in the area.

This morning, we salute M&G Jewelers in South Windsor! They started off as a regional jewelry and watch repair business, but now service more than 4,000 retail locations across the U.S. The company says they make more than half a million repairs a year, including ring-sizing, and watch battery replacement.

This morning, we are saluting the Capital City Education Alliance! They aim to get students in the Greater Hartford area ready for the workforce, and teach them skills they will need to be successful after graduation. They also connect students with successful adult role models. The Capital City Education Alliance offers a number of programs, including the 'Let's Paint' program where students work to paint schools and buildings in the Hartford area.

This morning, we salute 'Are You Dense? Inc.' of Connecticut! Their mission is to educate the public about the risks and screening challenges of dense breast tissue and its impact on missed or advanced stage breast cancer. Their goal is to improve the condition of those diagnosed through education about the disease, and aim to advocate changes to public policy about the prevention and treatment of breast cancer, as well as support new and existing research.

This morning, we are saluting The Network based in Enfield! The Network is a domestic violence agency that operates as a confidential safe house for women and children who are victims of domestic violence. They offer free counseling services, and free court advocacy services in the Enfield area and Rockfield courts to domestic violence survivors. They also educate children and teenagers about healthy relationships and operate a 24-hour hotline.

This morning, we're saluting the Strong Family Farm in Vernon! They are a non-profit community farm dedicated to preserving the property, which was established in 1878. The farm is a place where people of all ages can experience a family farm environment. They just wrapped up their 7th annual scarecrow contest, and they announced the winners at the town's harvest festival on October 20.

This morning, we salute TAB Computer Systems Inc. in East Hartford! They are a service IT technology firm with a large variety of hardware, software, and service solutions. The company was founded in 1983 by T.J. Benoit as he looked to provide small businesses in the state with quality tech service. After 35 years in the business, TJ's motto remains, 'It's all about the client!'.

This morning, we're saluting Central Connecticut Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics! For over 40 years, the company has been dedicated to the oral health needs of children from infancy through college. They take pride in their continuous presence in the community which gives them the privilege of serving multiple generations of patients. At both of their locations in Middletown and Old Saybrook, the business provides pediatric and orthodontic dental care.

This morning, we salute Bob's Discount Furniture! They have stores all over the state, but their headquarters is in Manchester! The first store opened in 1991 in Newington! The company was started by co-founder Bob Kaufman. Now, there are nearly 50 stores across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region. Bob's said their mission is to make quality and appealing furniture attainable for everyone, and to bring integrity, transparency, and a little fun to the furniture business.

This morning, we are saluting Ashe Inspection Services of Newington! Whether you're buying, selling, or maintaining a home, this business will come test your paint and water to make sure there's no lead present. They also test for asbestos and allow you to be a part of the inspection process if you're interested! The company says potential clients can call any time for a free estimate.

This morning, we salute Easterseals of Greater Waterbury! They are a non-profit that has been working as a resource for people with disabilities and their families for 60 years. They offer a variety of programs for people of all ages, all of which support the belief that anyone with a disability can reach their full potential. They aim to change the way the world defines and views disabilities by making positive difference in people's lives every day.

This morning, we salute New England Dive in Wallingford! They are a family owned and operated business. They've been in business for 30 years! They say they are the largest scuba store in New England, featuring a 10,000 square foot show room. The store offers retail sales, service, lessons, local events, and dive travel opportunities. Plus, the store offers swimming pool leak detection and repair services!

This morning, we're saluting Rocky Hill Adult Day Care! They say they are a safe place for your elderly loved ones when providing in-home car is a challenge. Seniors have a chance to take part in social activities with other adults. Meals are served and transportation is offered. The program also offers specific services for loved ones dealing with memory impairment, strokes, or Parkinson's.

This morning, we're saluting Central Connecticut Cardiologists and the Prompt Cardiac Care Center in Hartford! The center is located on Woodland Street in Hartford. They are the only walk-in cardiac center in the area! The walk-in center is designed to serve patients who need immediate attention for non-life threatening chest pain, or shortness of breath and rapid heart rate. Central Connecticut Cardiologists started PCCC after realizing many patients sent to local emergency rooms would be evaluated quicker if seen at a doctor's office!

This morning, we salute Cognizant Technology Solutions in New Haven! They consider themselves one of the world's leading professional services companies. They are headquartered in New Jersey, with locations all over the world. Here in Connecticut, there's a location on Church Street in New Haven! Across the state, the company provides services to a number of leading healthcare and insurance firms.

This morning, we salute Sisters Oil Service in Canton! They are a small, family owned business! They donate a penny per gallon of oil to a local non-profit foundation that supports breast cancer patients. They have been in business for 7 years, and the company has donated about $40,000 dollars in that time!

This morning, we're saluting Olympia Diner in Newington! They are a family owned diner that's been serving the local crowd along with travelers for more than 50 years, and over three generations! They are located on the Berlin Turnpike, and offers lunch daily as well as breakfast, and dinner on the weekends!

This morning, we are saluting Dippy's Ice Cream and Cakes in Waterbury! The ice cream shop is located on Lakewood Road. They specialize in custom photo cakes! The menu includes so many flavors from the old favorites all the way to seasonal specialties like pumpkin and apple pie!

This morning, we are saluting the American Clock & Watch Museum in Bristol! It's a non-profit that opened its doors in 1954. They were the first museum in the U.S. dedicated to clocks and watches! They have a collection of almost 6,000 timepieces, and about 1500 of them are on display. The museum does a variety of programs including family programs and wine nights!

This morning, we salute Connecticut Spring and Stamping in Farmington! The company has been in business for nearly 80 years! It is an international manufacturer, family owned and managed. They are a supplier of metal springs and progressive stampings, among other items. The company said what sets them apart is experience in developing innovative, advanced, and difficult-to-make parts. The company says they are always recruiting for skilled tool makers and other positions.

This morning, we are saluting Aqua Scapes in Portland! They company is a pond store. They install and service koi ponds, waterfalls, and water features. They also have a retail store which sells pond products like fish and plants! The company says they'll make your yard come to life!

This morning, we salute Washington Auto Service in New Britain! They are located on Arch Street and they offer many automotive services.

This morning, we're saluting Gale Toyota in Enfield! The mugs they sent us helped mark Breast cancer Awareness Month! It's a family owned business since the late 1960's. The dealership says it caters to Toyota fans in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

This morning we are saluting Pro Human! They are a registered trademark clothing line out of Waterford. The clothing is geared towards humanitarian efforts, and the betterment of all lives. The company says when you wear the brand, you are stating you are for all humans, regardless of age, gender, race, or religious beliefs.

This morning, we salute Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters! The organization is an affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the well-known national mentoring organization. They offer a variety of mentoring programs including Mentor 2.0, which is a new online mentoring program, designed for busy professionals who always wanted to be mentors. Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters was founded in Connecticut in 1966.

This morning, we salute Spring Brook Ice and Fuel Service in New Britain! This year, the company is celebrating 100 years in business. The company started as an ice company back in 1918, and still sells ice. They also handle what they consider all your home comfort needs. The company delivers oil, does heating system repairs, and installations. They offer 24-hour emergency service, and also deal with other residential oil and national gas heating services.

This morning, we salute American Steamed Cheeseburgers. It's located on Quinnipiac Street in Wallingford. You can even order a burger online! They have something called the Peterson Sandwich, which is a double steamed cheeseburger steak sandwich with extra cheese!

This morning, we salute Soundview Financial Credit Union. The credit union was originally started 40 years ago to benefit, and support Duracell International, Inc. Soundview Financial Credit Union now serves Fairfield and Litchfield counties. It's a member-owned financial institution offering car loans, mortgages, free checking accounts, and many other services.

This morning, we salute Black Bear Americana Music Fest! It's a three-day music festival that takes place Columbus day weekend at the Goshen Fairgrounds! You can buy a day ticket, or camp at the fairgrounds for the weekend. The festival will feature blues, folk music, and more on all four stages. There will also be food and craft vendors along with music workshops! The music festival is October 5-7, but you can camp from the Oct. 4-8.

This morning, we are saluting the Human Resource Association of Central Connecticut. They are a non-profit membership association dedicated to provided HR professional development, educational resources, and networking within the profession. The organization has over 350 members! Each day, members interact with thousands of employees across the state. The organization is also passionate about education. They have donated more than $40,000 in scholarships!

This morning, we salute Nardella's Turf Care. The company provides landscaping service across the state. They are located in Branford, but does work in several communities. On the company's website, it says 'Let Nardella's make your backyard dreams come true."

This morning we are saluting Tuttle Consulting in Farmington! Rebecca Tuttle owns the grant writing, coaching, and training firm. Rebecca works with professional athletes, schools, non-profits, and small businesses. When we spoke with Rebecca, she told us her three children watch every morning, looking for the family mug so we want to say hello to them as well!

This morning, we salute The Children's Museum in West Hartford! The museum is now in its 91st year. The museum has live animal demos, vacation camps, and even a summer butterfly garden! The museum has 12 full-time, and 28 part-time staff, along with seasonal staff.

This morning, we are saluting United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut. The organization's goal is to help every child succeed in school, and for every family to achieve financial security. The non-profit is based out of Hartford and has 43 employees.

This morning, we salute Higgins Flooring in Newington! They provide quality commercial flooring products and services to clients by creating successful partnerships with them since 1952. They vow to establish lasting relationships with customers. They are in their third generation of ownership. In 2015, Higgins won the Hartford Business Journal Family Business Award.

This morning, we are saluting Call Before You Dig (CBYD)! They remind people to call 811 and check the website cbyd.com before digging work begins to make sure underground utilities are located and marked. Call Before You Dig is a state regulated, non-profit organization comprised of all public utilities and municipalities within the State of Connecticut. The public utilities regulatory authority or PURA oversees CBYD.

This morning, we salute Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine Centers in Windsor, Avon, and Newington! They are a privately owned physical therapy practice. They offer physical therapy services specializing in relieving pain and restoring, maintaining, and enhancing movement.

This morning, we are saluting LifeStorage in New Haven, Hartford, Bristol, Waterbury, and Danbury! They were founded in 1982. They were originally a financial planning firm. They opened first storage unit in Florida in 1985. They serve Connecticut with temporary storage unit rental, moving truck rental, and boxes and supplies for moving and packing.

This morning, we salute Brothers' Harley and Davidson. It was established in 1977 by Bob Sr. and Michele Paolella. In 1998, Bob Jr. and Ralph (their sons) started to help run the company. They were awarded Harley-Davidson Motor Company's Gold Bar & Shield Circle of Achievement for the 2014 and 2011 Calendar Year and a Silver bar for 2015, 2013, and 2010.

This morning, we salute The Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford! Construction on the house began in 1873. The museum, and the house, officially opened in 2003. Sam and Olivia Clemens sold this mansion to the Bissell family. The Friends of Hartford purchased the house in 1929. The remainder of the house was rented as private apartments through the 1960's.

This morning, we salute GoodSpeed Musicals in East Haddam! They opened in 1963, and produced over 250 musicals, over 70 world premiers, and exported 21 productions to Broadway! They have earned two Tony awards, and they are recognized as the 'Home of the American Musical".

This morning, we're saluting Book Store LLC in Wethersfield! Keren Opper, US Army Veteran, owns the store. She and her daughter work together and give southern Hartford county options to buy books locally. They just had their grand opening August 3rd!

This morning, we're saluting Choice Merchant Solutions in Hartford! They are an international provider of merchant processing and integrated business solutions. Their goal is to empower merchants to make solid and informed decisions about their financial services. They offer businesses all over Connecticut credit car processing, business funding, and merchant cash advances. They also offer extensive customer and technical support assistance. They were founded in 2008.

This morning, we're saluting The Gilbert School in Winsted! It's a private, secondary school that serves as the public high school for the towns of Winchester and Hartland. This cup was designed by students and business teacher Mr. Samantha Seiler! The school was founded in 1895.

This morning, we salute Connected Counseling in Tolland! They say they have more than 20 years of experience with adults. They provide confidential and accessible counseling. They also provide video conferencing from home!

This morning, we're saluting Merrill Industries in Ellington! They say they provide packaging solutions. Their packaging options include corrugated cartons, foam inserts, and wood products. They provide one-on-one attention to all of their accounts.

This morning, we are saluting Tutoring You to Excellence in Newington! They service the Greater Hartford area. Tutors are available in all subjects in Pre-K through 12th grade. Summer tutoring is available as well!

This morning, we're saying good morning to Mosaic in Cromwell. The company has been helping people with intellectual disabilities since 1989, trying to provide a life of possibilities for those with disabilities.

This morning, we salute Farmington River Tubing in Farmington! They are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. They say you'll have a 'wild and scenic' view when tubing down the Farmington River! You'll be tubing in specially designed river tubes for a 2.5 mile ride down the Farmington River!