Family: No charges against Bridgeport officer involved in shooting death of Jayson Negron; final report released

BRIDGEPORT — Family announces no charges to be filed against Bridgeport officer involved in shooting death of Jayson Negron.

The State’s Attorney Office released its final report on Negron Friday.

BREAKING NEWS: Family announces No charges to be filed against #Bridgeport officer involved in shooting death of Jayson Negron. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/mVl19KlvXw — Jeevan Vittal (@JvittalTV) January 26, 2018

Negron was fatally shot in Bridgeport on May 9, 2017, after police said he was behind the wheel of a car that was reported stolen. Police said officer James Boulay shot at the car after he was nearly hit.

Police said the officers attempted to pull the stolen car over. Police said Negron refused their request to get out of the stolen car where he threw it into drive “trying to knock off the officer,” said Perez a few days after the incident. “Then, he put it in reverse, at a high rate of speed, pinning the officer almost underneath the vehicle.”

“At that point, the officer feared for his life, drew his weapon and shot the passenger and shot the operator of the vehicle,” said Perez.

The 21-year-old passenger, Julian Fyffe, of Bridgeport, was sent to the hospital where he managed to survive.

Negron, who was a student at Bunnell High School in Stratford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boulay was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.