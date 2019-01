Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

I slipped and broke my ankle leaving my apartment building a day after our last snowfall.

I reached out to a lawyer who told me there wasn't enough time between the snow fall and the accident for a case. The bills from the injuries are putting me in a bad spot financially and just wanted to make sure that there was nothing I could do, an icy sidewalk just doesn't seem right to me!

Scott A