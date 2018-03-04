The Oscars: “Shape of Water” wins for Best Picture

It’s been an unusually lengthy — and often unpredictable — awards season, already an increasingly protracted horse race begun as most of the contenders bowed at film festivals last September. The Academy Awards are coming a week later this year because of the Olympics.

The ceremony, hosted again by Jimmy Kimmel, is the crescendo of one of Hollywood’s most tumultuous awards seasons ever — one that saw cascading allegations of sexual harassment topple movie moguls, upended Oscar campaigns and new movements launched to improve gender equality throughout the industry.

This year, the academy has prohibited the PwC accountants who handle the envelopes from using cellphones or social media during the show. Neither of the PwC representatives involved in the mishap last year, Brian Cullinan or Martha Ruiz, will return to the show.

The Latest on the Academy Awards, which are being bestowed Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood (all times local):