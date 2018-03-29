× Days before her son’s release, ‘Affluenza’ mom joins him in jail

Another member of America’s infamous “affluenza” family is behind bars after Tonya Couch failed a drug test, the Star-Telegram reports.

The mother of Ethan Couch was jailed Wednesday for violating the conditions of her bond, which prohibit controlled substances, marijuana, and alcohol.

Tonya Couch had been free on bond while awaiting trial in May for allegedly taking $30,000 and her son to Mexico to hide after he missed a probation appointment.

She’s been charged with money laundering and hindering the apprehension of a felon.

Ethan Couch was a teenager in 2013 when he killed four people while driving drunk. It was claimed during trial that his affluent upbringing kept him from telling right from wrong, and he was sentenced to 10 years probation.

The now-20-year-old is set to be released from jail—for violating that probation—on April 2.