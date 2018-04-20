Featured Connecticut Small Business Directory

From Sunday, May 5th to Saturday, May 11th FOX61 is celebrating National Small Business Week, a nation-wide event to honor entrepreneurs and small businesses each year. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. Below check out some featured Connecticut small businesses provided by Connecticut’s Small Business Development Center (CTSBDC) and suggestions from you!
Are you looking to start or grow your business? Visit CTSBDC.com to learn more about their services which include professional, confidential and no-cost business advising.
_____________________________________________________________________
Beacon Falls, CT
Inspirations by Crystal Teal
Handmade jewelry pieces
Facebook
Instagram
Pinterest
_____________________________________________________________________
Berlin, CT
KARO Swimwear
Luxury swimwear band. 50% of proceeds from the Pink Ribbon line support the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Facebook
Instagram
(860)-558-9946
_____________________________________________________________________
Branford, CT
Custom promotional USB flash drives and photo packaging
(203)-433-0482
_____________________________________________________________________
Bridgeport, CT
Amodex Products, Inc
Ink and stain removal products – Celebrating 60th anniversary in 2018!
Facebook
Instagram
(203)-335-1255
_____________________________________________________________________
Brookfield, CT
Candlewood Coffee
Coffee roasters – Family owned and operated since 2009.
Facebook
Instagram
(203)-775-0090
_____________________________________________________________________
Cheshire, CT
Tony Spinelli Photography
Tony Spinelli is a photographer based in Cheshire, CT specializing in natural wedding and portrait work. He works in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and everywhere else.
Facebook
Instagram
(860)-214-6779
_____________________________________________________________________
Columbia, CT
Hus Furniture
Family owned business that manufactures handcrafted, custom New England furniture including casual dining room tables, chairs, island bases and barstools.
Facebook
Instagram
1(800)-413-5538
_____________________________________________________________________
Danbury, CT
Lorals LLC dba Lorals Cake and Pastries
As a licensed Cottage Food Operator, I am certified to bake from home, by the CT Department of Consumer Protection and the Danbury Health Department. I create cakes and patries for parties, anniversaries, weddings, showers, graduations, and corporate events. No event is too small or too large.
_____________________________________________________________________
Hamden, CT
_____________________________________________________________________
Hartford, CT
_____________________________________________________________________
Killingly, CT
_____________________________________________________________________
Manchester, CT
_____________________________________________________________________
Meriden, CT
Interstate Glass
Connecticut Andersen window service specialists & custom glass shower door shop – Family owned and operated since 1986.
Facebook
BBB Accredited Business Profile
(203)-235-3333
_____________________________________________________________________
Middletown, CT
_____________________________________________________________________
New London, CT
_____________________________________________________________________
Newtown, CT
Niantic, CT
Black Point Market
Neighborhood beach market, deli and ice cream shop celebrating its 90th year in 2018!
35 Nehantic Drive
Niantic, CT 06357
Open Seasonally – May through mid-September (2018 opening day is Saturday, May 5th)
Facebook
(203)-868-4178
Grace
New England + West Coast Vibes – We’re a locally owned and loved shop fully stocked with apparel, gifts, home decor & accessories.
46 Pennsylvania Ave
Niantic, CT 06357
Open Monday – Sunday 10-7
Facebook
Instagram
(860)-739-4333
_____________________________________________________________________
Old Saybrook, CT
Lumber yard specializing in reclaimed lumber. Open to the public and professional trades.
90 Spencer Plain Rd
Old Saybrook, CT 06475
Weekdays 8AM – 5PM / Saturday 8AM – 2PM
Facebook
(860)-391-0425
_____________________________________________________________________
Southington, CT
(860)-621-9846
(860)-123-4567
_____________________________________________________________________
South Windsor, CT
Boat sales, repair & refurbashing – Founded in 1986.
620 Sullivan Ave
South Windsor, CT 06074
Facebook
(860)-282-0100
_____________________________________________________________________
Stamford, CT
Dr. Amy’s Organics
Verky® Organic Veggie Jerky
Facebook
Instagram
_____________________________________________________________________
Tolland, CT
_____________________________________________________________________
Vernon, CT
Custom heritage timepieces
_____________________________________________________________________
West Hartford, CT
We are a crave-worthy and allergen friendly food company. Our first treat is a coconut hot cocoa mix that’s dairy free, gluten free, vegan, organic, hosher, paleo and made in Connecticut.
Thin-crust New York-style pizzas turned out in an easygoing, family-friendly environment – Family owned and operated since 1987.
West Hartford, CT 06107
_____________________________________________________________________
West Haven, CT
Beyond Words
Graphic tanks, tees, mugs and more handmade in Connecticut.
Facebook
Instagram
Contact email: BeyondWordsCT@gmail
_____________________________________________________________________
About SBDC:
The Connecticut Small Business Development Center (CTSBDC) provides business advising to small business owners and entrepreneurs to start, grow and thrive in Connecticut. Our Business Advisors offer professional, confidential, and expert business advice for owners to overcome challenges and reach their goals.
Providing comprehensive business assistance is our mission, and we have free resources, tools, and online trainings to support business owners. Our Business Advisors provide geographic-based demographics, consumer spending data, market research, financial projections, industry reports and so much more! We are committed to enhance Connecticut’s economic wellbeing and build thriving communities. Contact us today!
The Connecticut Small Business Development Center is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development and UConn. The CTSBDC program remains one of the nation’s largest small business assistance programs in the federal government with a proven track record of providing 35+ years of service to small businesses and entrepreneurs.