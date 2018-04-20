Featured Connecticut Small Business Directory

From Sunday, May 5th to Saturday, May 11th FOX61 is celebrating National Small Business Week, a nation-wide event to honor entrepreneurs and small businesses each year. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. Below check out some featured Connecticut small businesses provided by Connecticut’s Small Business Development Center (CTSBDC) and suggestions from you! Are you looking to start or grow your business? Visit CTSBDC.com to learn more about their services which include professional, confidential and no-cost business advising.

_____________________________________________________________________ Beacon Falls, CT

Branford, CT

PhotoFlashDrive

Custom promotional USB flash drives and photo packaging

Facebook

Instagram

(203)-433-0482 (203)-433-0482

_____________________________________________________________________

Danbury, CT

Lorals LLC dba Lorals Cake and Pastries

As a licensed Cottage Food Operator, I am certified to bake from home, by the CT Department of Consumer Protection and the Danbury Health Department. I create cakes and patries for parties, anniversaries, weddings, showers, graduations, and corporate events. No event is too small or too large. Facebook

Instagram

1(800)-413-5538

_____________________________________________________________________

Hamden, CT

Counter Weight Brewing Co. Brewery / Brewpub 23 Raccio Park Rd.



Facebook

Instagram

(203)-821-7333 Hamden, CT 06514(203)-821-7333

_____________________________________________________________________

Hartford, CT

Blue Earth Compost Inc. Blue Earth Compost is a food scrap collection company that helps homes and businesses recycle uneaten food back into the soil. We’ll come by to collect from you and deliver the finished product back to you 3 times a year. We make the whole process clean, easy and more accessible to everyone in Connecticut

Knox Farmers KNOX Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that was started in 1966 as an urban greening initiative. They conduct several programs including Community Gardening, Blooms Planters, and workforce training. KNOX has been provifing support to individuals interested in pursuing a career in farming under the Incubator program, with an aim of providing fresh produce to farm markets, individual residents, and Public Schools within the city of Hartford

_____________________________________________________________________

Killingly, CT

Honor Movers Honor Movers is a fully licensed and insured complete residential and commercial relocation company serving New England, New York, and New Jersey

_____________________________________________________________________

Manchester, CT

Silk City Coffee Coffee shop, bakery and restaurant serving breakfast and lunch 763 Main Street

Facebook

Instagram Manchester, CT 06040

_____________________________________________________________________

_____________________________________________________________________

Niantic, CT Black Point Market

Neighborhood beach market, deli and ice cream shop celebrating its 90th year in 2018!

35 Nehantic Drive

Niantic, CT 06357

Open Seasonally – May through mid-September (2018 opening day is Saturday, May 5th)

Facebook

(203)-868-4178

Grace

New England + West Coast Vibes – We’re a locally owned and loved shop fully stocked with apparel, gifts, home decor & accessories.

46 Pennsylvania Ave

Niantic, CT 06357

Open Monday – Sunday 10-7

Facebook

Instagram

(860)-739-4333

_____________________________________________________________________

Old Saybrook, CT Connecticut River Lumber Co.

Lumber yard specializing in reclaimed lumber. Open to the public and professional trades. 90 Spencer Plain Rd

Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Weekdays 8AM – 5PM / Saturday 8AM – 2PM

Facebook

(860)-391-0425 _____________________________________________________________________ Southington, CT

Domenic’s and Vinnie’s Local pizza chain with locations in Southington, Waterbury & Middlebury 868 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike.



Facebook

(860)-621-9846 Southington, CT 06489(860)-621-9846

Sauced at Kinsmen Pizza eatery adjacent to Kinsmen Brewing Co. 409 Canal St.

Facebook

(860)-123-4567 Milldale, CT 06467(860)-123-4567

_____________________________________________________________________

West Haven, CT Beyond Words

Graphic tanks, tees, mugs and more handmade in Connecticut.

Facebook

Instagram

Contact email: BeyondWordsCT@gmail