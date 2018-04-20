What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Featured Connecticut Small Business Directory

Posted 4:24 PM, April 20, 2018, by , Updated at 02:18PM, May 7, 2019

From Sunday, May 5th to Saturday, May 11th FOX61 is celebrating National Small Business Week, a nation-wide event to honor entrepreneurs and small businesses each year.  More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S.   Below check out some featured Connecticut small businesses provided by Connecticut’s Small Business Development Center (CTSBDC) and suggestions from you!

Are you looking to start or grow your business?  Visit CTSBDC.com to learn more about their services which include professional, confidential and no-cost business advising.

 

_____________________________________________________________________

Beacon Falls, CT

 

 

_____________________________________________________________________

Berlin, CT

 

KARO Swimwear
Luxury swimwear band.  50% of proceeds from the Pink Ribbon line support the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Facebook
Instagram
(860)-558-9946

 

_____________________________________________________________________

Branford, CT

 

PhotoFlashDrive
Custom promotional USB flash drives and photo packaging
Facebook
Instagram
(203)-433-0482

 

_____________________________________________________________________

Bridgeport, CT

 

Amodex Products, Inc 
Ink and stain removal products – Celebrating 60th anniversary in 2018! 
Facebook
Instagram
(203)-335-1255

 

_____________________________________________________________________

Brookfield, CT

 

Candlewood Coffee
Coffee roasters – Family owned and operated since 2009.
Facebook
Instagram
(203)-775-0090

 

_____________________________________________________________________

Cheshire, CT

 

Tony Spinelli Photography
Tony Spinelli is a photographer based in Cheshire, CT specializing in natural wedding and portrait work.  He works in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and everywhere else. 
Facebook
Instagram
(860)-214-6779

 

_____________________________________________________________________

 Columbia, CT

 

Hus Furniture
Family owned business that manufactures handcrafted, custom New England furniture including casual dining room tables, chairs, island bases and barstools.
Facebook
Instagram
1(800)-413-5538

_____________________________________________________________________

 Danbury, CT

Lorals LLC dba Lorals Cake and Pastries
As a licensed Cottage Food Operator, I am certified to bake from home, by the CT Department of Consumer Protection and the Danbury Health Department. I create cakes and patries for parties, anniversaries, weddings, showers, graduations, and corporate events. No event is too small or too large.

Facebook
Instagram
1(800)-413-5538

_____________________________________________________________________

Hamden, CT

 

Brewery / Brewpub 
23 Raccio Park Rd.
Hamden, CT 06514
Facebook
Instagram
(203)-821-7333

_____________________________________________________________________

Hartford, CT

Blue Earth Compost is a food scrap collection company that helps homes and businesses recycle uneaten food back into the soil. We’ll come by to collect from you and deliver the finished product back to you 3 times a year. We make the whole process clean, easy and more accessible to everyone in Connecticut
LinkedIn
(413)-824-6504

KNOX Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that was started in 1966 as an urban greening initiative. They conduct several programs including Community Gardening, Blooms Planters, and workforce training. KNOX has been provifing support to individuals interested in pursuing a career in farming under the Incubator program, with an aim of providing fresh produce to farm markets, individual residents, and Public Schools within the city of Hartford
Facebook
Instagram
(860)-951-7694

_____________________________________________________________________

Killingly, CT

 

Honor Movers is a fully licensed and insured complete residential and commercial relocation company serving New England, New York, and New Jersey
(860)-800-9955

 

_____________________________________________________________________

Manchester, CT

 

Coffee shop, bakery and restaurant serving breakfast and lunch
763 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
Facebook
Instagram

 

_____________________________________________________________________

Meriden, CT

 

Interstate Glass
Connecticut Andersen window service specialists & custom glass shower door shop – Family owned and operated since 1986. 
Facebook
BBB Accredited Business Profile
(203)-235-3333

 

_____________________________________________________________________

Middletown, CT

Our business does Design, Installation, Inspections, Testing, Maintenance, and 24-Hour Emergency Service of Fire Protection
515 Centerpoint Drive,  Suite 207
Middletown, CT 06457
Facebook
(860)-398-9200

_____________________________________________________________________

New London, CT

We are an all plant-based organic cafe
147 Bank St
New London, CT 06320
(860)-639-8077

_____________________________________________________________________

Newtown, CT

We are “The Original Sweet Potato Protein Bar”
(203)-417-9504
_____________________________________________________________________

Niantic, CT

 

Black Point Market
Neighborhood beach market, deli and ice cream shop celebrating its 90th year in 2018!  
35 Nehantic Drive
Niantic, CT 06357
Open Seasonally – May through mid-September  (2018 opening day is Saturday, May 5th)
Facebook
(203)-868-4178

 

Grace
New England + West Coast Vibes – We’re a locally owned and loved shop fully stocked with apparel, gifts, home decor & accessories. 
46 Pennsylvania Ave
Niantic, CT 06357
Open Monday – Sunday 10-7
Facebook
Instagram
(860)-739-4333

 

_____________________________________________________________________

Old Saybrook, CT

 

Connecticut River Lumber Co.
Lumber yard specializing in reclaimed lumber. Open to the public and professional trades.  

90 Spencer Plain Rd
Old Saybrook, CT 06475
Weekdays 8AM – 5PM / Saturday 8AM – 2PM
Facebook
(860)-391-0425

 

_____________________________________________________________________

Southington, CT

 

Local pizza chain with locations in Southington, Waterbury & Middlebury 
868 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike.
Southington, CT 06489
Facebook
(860)-621-9846

 

 

Sauced at Kinsmen
Pizza eatery adjacent to Kinsmen Brewing Co.
409 Canal St.
Milldale, CT 06467
Facebook
(860)-123-4567

 

_____________________________________________________________________

South Windsor, CT

 

Boat Works of South Windsor
Boat sales, repair & refurbashing – Founded in 1986. 

620 Sullivan Ave
South Windsor, CT 06074
Facebook
(860)-282-0100

 

_____________________________________________________________________

Stamford, CT

 

Dr. Amy’s Organics
Verky® Organic Veggie Jerky
Facebook
Instagram

 

_____________________________________________________________________

Tolland, CT

 

Handmade eco-friendly soaps, lip balms and room sprays

 

_____________________________________________________________________

Vernon, CT

 

Hawthorn Watch Co. 
Custom heritage timepieces 
Facebook
Instagram

 

_____________________________________________________________________

West Hartford, CT

Bare Life
We are a crave-worthy and allergen friendly food company. Our first treat is a coconut hot cocoa mix that’s dairy free, gluten free, vegan, organic, hosher, paleo and made in Connecticut.
20 Hurlbut St
West Hartford, CT 06110

Luna Pizza 
Thin-crust New York-style pizzas turned out in an easygoing, family-friendly environment – Family owned and operated since 1987. 
999 Farmington Ave
West Hartford, CT 06107
Facebook

 

_____________________________________________________________________

West Haven, CT

 

Beyond Words
Graphic tanks, tees, mugs and more handmade in Connecticut. 
Facebook
Instagram
Contact email: BeyondWordsCT@gmail

_____________________________________________________________________

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About SBDC:

The Connecticut Small Business Development Center (CTSBDC) provides business advising to small business owners and entrepreneurs to start, grow and thrive in Connecticut. Our Business Advisors offer professional, confidential, and expert business advice for owners to overcome challenges and reach their goals.

 

Providing comprehensive business assistance is our mission, and we have free resources, tools, and online trainings to support business owners. Our Business Advisors provide geographic-based demographics, consumer spending data, market research, financial projections, industry reports and so much more! We are committed to enhance Connecticut’s economic wellbeing and build thriving communities. Contact us today!

 

The Connecticut Small Business Development Center is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development and UConn. The CTSBDC program remains one of the nation’s largest small business assistance programs in the federal government with a proven track record of providing 35+ years of service to small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.