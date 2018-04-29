× Ronny Jackson will not return as Trump’s physician, Politico reports

White House physician Ronny Jackson will not return to his role as President Donald Trump’s personal physician, Politico reports, citing two senior administration officials.

The move comes after Jackson, a Navy rear admiral, withdrew his nomination for secretary of veterans affairs following a string of allegations that included he loosely handled prescription pain medications, was intoxicated during an overseas trip, and created a toxic work environment. Jackson has denied the allegations.

Navy officer Sean Conley took over as Trump’s personal physician last month and will continue in the role, Politico reported, citing the senior administration officials.

A White House official told CNN last week that Jackson had returned to the White House Medical Unit, but not as the President’s physician.