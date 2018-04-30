One dead after single-car crash on I-84 in Farmington

FARMINGTON -- Connecticut State Police said one person has died as the result of a crash on Interstate 84 east in Farmington Monday morning.
The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m., according to police.
Police said that the car, driven by 24-year-old Sherryann Haylett from Bloomfield, was driving on the highway, when she drove off the road to the right, and hit a guard rail before crashing into a tree. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
Traffic was rerouted off of Route 9 as the highway had closed down during the investigation. All lanes were reopened as of about 8:15 a.m. Monday morning.
41.723882 -72.788168