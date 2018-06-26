Authorities respond to medical call at Heather Locklear’s home a day after arrest

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — A day after Heather Locklear’s arrest, authorities responded to a medical call at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, according to Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Eric Buschow.

On Monday afternoon, a patient was transported to the hospital, but Bushchow declined to name the person. Buschow said the call was medical in nature and that no crime was committed.

Locklear was arrested Sunday on two misdemeanor counts of battery on emergency personnel, two months after she pleaded not guilty of battery on a peace officer in a separate incident.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to two separate calls to Locklear’s residence Sunday. The first call occurred around 6 p.m. local time for a disturbance. Deputies determined no crime had been committed, according to Sgt. Buschow.

The second call came in around 11 p.m. local time. Buschow told CNN that deputies arrived to find a domestic disturbance involving Locklear and another party. According to Buschow, Locklear kicked one of the deputies in the leg while they were surveying the situation.

Buschow described Locklear as “extremely intoxicated and very uncooperative” as she was handcuffed and taken into custody. He added that due to her intoxicated state, Locklear was supposed to be medically checked before going to jail. According to Buschow, Locklear kicked one of the medics in the chest during the check.

After being evaluated at a nearby hospital, Locklear was transported to jail and booked. Her bail was set at $20,000.

Representatives for Locklear, who is best known for her decades of work in television series like “Melrose Place,” “Spin City” and “Dynasty,” did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on her arrest.

In April, Locklear pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor counts of battery on a peace officer and one count of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer after she was arrested following a domestic violence call at her home in February.

