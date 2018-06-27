From tragedy to comedy: Gaylord Specialty Healthcare patient lands movie role with Adam Sandler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD -- Jim Barone, a 57-year-old grandfather from Hamden, has had his share of tragedies but that has turned to comedy lately.

Barone, who is now a double amputee after a series of accidents, a serious staph infection, and diabetes that claimed both his legs, has been undergoing his rehab at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare.

Just over a year ago the out of the blue call came in.

Adam Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison, was looking to cast a double amputee. They began their search by calling and emailing rehab facilities. Dan Bergeron, one of Barone’s physical therapists at Gaylord said, “everyone in the office said you’ve got to tell Jim, he’d be perfect.”

Barone added, “I said I had never acted before but I sent an email back and they said please read these lines on tape.”

The producers liked what they heard, Barone read for the role of 87-year old “Uncle Seymore”, Sandler’s oldest living relative in the new Netflix release called “The Week Of”.

“I used a different voice,” Barone said, “and I guess when the director heard it he said, “that’s Seymore!”

Barone’s real life tragedy had turned to comedy as he spent much of last summer on-location on Long Island, working alongside Sandler, Chris Rock, and Steve Buscemi.

“It was a who’s who of Hollywood,” Barone said. The Week Of premiered in the spring, Barone now has an agent in Hollywood who specializes in actors with disabilities. For Barone, the hope is he has a second act ahead.

“I told Adam (Sandler) if you ever do another movie, I want in. He said I’m not doing another movie without you, so I’m holding him to it!”