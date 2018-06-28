A ‘Cash Mob’ comes to downtown Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The downtown lunch crowd descended on the year old restaurant called V's Trattoria in an attempt to give the small business a big boost.

Since 2012, The Hartford has held "Cash Mobs,"what they also call "Hart Mobs". On Thursday, about 120 employees from The Hartford showed their support by having lunch at V's Trattoria, one of their small business clients.

Rob Maffucci, owner of V's Trattoria said, "when a company this large unleashes their economic power it's really fantastic for guys like us."

Maffucci and his staff were busy making pizzas and preparing plates of pasta for The Hartford employees, The Hartford Chairman and CEO, Chris Swift joined his team during the lunch.

"I'm encouraged about the downtown area becoming more vibrant," Swift said. "Small business is such an important part of our business and if we can support it with our employees and activities it goes a long way."

Maffucci, who's restaurant is directly across from Hartford Stage added that having a full dining room was a welcome sight, "this is a nice boost in the summertime, it's good exposure, it's a win-win."