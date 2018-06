× Crews battle 2-alarm fire in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM — Valley Shore Dispatch said fire crews were fighting a two-alarm blaze at a home at 257 Mt. Parnassus Road in East Haddam.

There were no injuries, and five animals got out of the house safely.

Eversource had to shut down the power, effecting around 840 customers, while the fire was being brought under control.