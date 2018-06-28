EXCLUSIVE: Hartford mother’s tears turned to action following brutal murder of Bronx teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - It happened in the Bronx but it's a story that's hitting home here in Hartford, the brutal killing of 15-year-old boy.

Now, a Hartford mother is turning her outrage into action.

Yahaira Davila and her son Shair lived in the Bronx for five years and frequented that same bodega where 15-year-old Lusandro Guzman-Feliz, also known as "Junior", was brutally attacked.

When Yahaira Davila first heard about the brutal killing, it touched her heart.

"I can't even imagine the pain and the suffering of that kid asking for help," said Davila.

Davila said she was left struggling to cope with the what if's of losing her own.

"As a parent, it hurts me. It's been killing me since last Wednesday. I can't sleep. I'm worried just looking at my son."

Her tears literally moved her to action. She calls her movement, "Mothers of Love."

She's hoping community love can trump violence. Davila had advertised and organized a cookout Saturday at Pope Park. She plans to sell t-shirts with Junior's face and donate the money to Junior's family.

"The pain is not going to go away, but we want to make sure that not just the Bronx, the whole community. Hartford, Springfield too. I'm waiting for people. It's going to be massive," said Davila.

Davila's efforts are part of a wider movement. #JusticeForJunior is trending on Twitter. The now viral video of this brutal bodega stabbing was a case of mistaken identity by gang members.

"I'm the only boy in the house. I don't want that to happen to me or to any of the kids," said 13-year-old Shair Molina.

Shaken to their core, the family is finding strength in each other.

"It just, it just brings sadness because, this little boy didn't deserve to die. It could be my 23-year-old. It could be my little 7-year-old," said Heather Buccino-Sibrian of Hartford.

They told FOX61 the world needs to change. And people need to speak out.

"This is something that has been ignored. Not only in the Bronx, but in Hartford, Bridgeport, Waterbury. Any place that's considered a high population, ethnic community."

After Saturday's community cookout, Davila told FOX61 they'll be boarding buses bound for the Bronx to deliver the donations directly to Junior's mother, who she says has agreed to meet them.