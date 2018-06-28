Foxwoods looking to extend last call to compete with Springfield casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Casino goers in Connecticut could soon be able to enjoy a late night beverage while playing blackjack or slots

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribe plans to seek permission to serve alcohol until the early morning hours.

Foxwoods Casino is looking to extend last call until 4:00 a.m. in order to compete with the soon-to-open MGM Casino in Springfield which has already received permission to serve alcohol later.

According to The Day in New London, Tribal officials have approached Connecticut lawmakers, especially recently, to extend serving hours on the casino floor in order to remain competitive.

It’s also an opportunity to increase slot revenue and state sales tax.

The article states Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun contribute 25 percent of their slot machine winnings to the state of Connecticut.

Under current laws, alcohol service in Connecticut casinos ends at 1:00 a.m. during the week and 2:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday night.

Recently, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission officially voted in favor of allowing the new MGM Resort and Casino to extend its serving hours for alcohol until 4:00 a.m.

This only applies to drinks served on the casino floor. Restaurants and bars at MGM will still have a last call at 2:00 a.m.

The MGM is slated to open on August 24.

Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun hope to double down on the hours of alcohol service which could also affect their joint venture casino in East Windsor that is set to open in the spring of 2020.