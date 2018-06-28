Hartford Police: 9 arrested in alleged prostitution ring

HARTFORD — Hartford police said nine people were arrested in connection with an alleged prostitution ring.

Police said they conducted an undercover prostitution arrest operation after they got several complaints throughout the south end of Hartford.

Detectives identified a ‘hot spot’ due to the complaint locations, and saw several prostitutes working the area. An undercover officer “John”, was placed into the area, and arrests were made.

Several people arrested were found to have outstanding warrants.

Arrested were:

Ashley Stevens, 35, of Hartford, was arrested at 155 Locust Street and charged with prostitution. and a fugitive arrest on an extraditable domestic felony warrant out of Maine.

Ashleigh Lynn, Smalley, 24 of Manchester was arrested at 25 Wethersfield Avenue and charged with prostitution. and trespassing and a probation violation.

Felicia Smith, 36, of Enfield, was arrested at 479 Wethersfield Avenue and charged with prostitution.

Sarah Parizo, 28, of Hartford, was arrested at 50-52 Norwich Street and charged with prostitution.

Melissa Trillo, 37, of Hartford, was arrested at 111 Airport Road, and charged with prostitution.

Ashley Nimro, 25, of Hartford, was arrested at 90 Ward Street and charged with prostitution.

Andrew Gunn, AKA Niagah Gunn, 28, of Hartford was arrested at 421 Wethersfield Avenue and charged with prostitution.

Lisa-Marie Giano, 28, of Hartford, was arrested at 527 Wethersfield Avenue and charged with prostitution.

Belmarie Rodriguez, 43, of Hartford, was arrested at 290 Franklin Avenue and charged with prostitution, trespassing and violating her probation.

