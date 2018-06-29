Cooling centers open as heat wave begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Connecticut is preparing for a heat wave that will last days.

In response, Bloomfield and Hartford have opened cooling centers. You can always use 211 to find resources available near you.

Torrington:

Sunday July 1

Torrington Armory

153 South Main Street

11 am to 6 pm

Monday July 2

Torrington City Hall

140 Main Street

8am to 8 pm

Sullivan Senior Center

88 East Albert Street

9 am to 4 pm

Tuesday July 3

Torrington City Hall

140 Main Street

8am to 8 pm

Sullivan Senior Center

88 East Albert Street

9 am to 4 pm

Hartford:

1) Hartford Public Library, Downtown Branch, 500 Main Street, M–Th: 9:30 am – 8:00 pm, F, Sat: 9:30am– 5pm, Sun: 1– 5pm;

2) Albany Library Branch, 1250 Albany Avenue, M,W: 10am-6pm; T,Th: 10am-8pm; F,Sat: 10am-5pm

3) Barbour Branch, 261 Barbour Street, M,W: 10am-8pm; T,Th: 10am-6pm; F: 10am-5pm

4) Camp Field Branch, 30 Campfield Avenue, M,W: 10am-6pm; T,Th: 10am-8pm; F: 10am-5pm

5) Dwight Branch, 7 New Park Avenue,M,W: 10am-6pm; T,Th: 10am-8pm; F: 10-5pm

6) Park Branch, 744 Park Street, M,W: 10am-8pm; T,Th: 10am-6pm; F: 10am-5pm

7) SANDS/Ropkins, 1750 Main Street, M,W,Th: 3-6pm; T: 1:30-6pm F: 3-5pm

8) South End Wellness Center, 830 Maple Avenue, M-F: 8:30am-3:30pm

9) North End Senior Center, 80 Coventry Street, M-F: 9am-5pm

10) Parkville Senior Center, 11 New Park Avenue, M-F: 8:30am-4pm

11) Hispanic Senior Center, 45 Wadsworth Street, M-F: 8:30am-4:30pm

12) Samuel V. Arroyo Recreation Center, 30 Pope Park Road, M-F: 12noon-8pm; Sat: 12noon-4pm

13) Parker Memorial Community Center, 2621 Main Street, M-F: 12noon-8pm

Bloomfield:

The Alvin & Beatrice Wood Human Services Center

330 Park Avenue

Phone: 860-243-8361

Hours: 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Friday, Monday

Please use the Community/Youth Center entrance on the west side of the building after 5:00 pm.

The Bloomfield Municipal Pool**

Phone: 860-761-3597

Hours: Weekdays

1:00 - 4:00 pm Recreational Swim

6:00 - 8:00 pm Family Swim

Weekends

1:00 - 5:00 pm Recreational Swim

6:00 - 8:00 pm Family Swim

**Please note: either membership or single admission day pass ($3.00 per person for Bloomfield

residents) is required for admission to the pool.

Prosser Library

1 Tunxis Avenue

Phone: 860-243-9721

Hours 10:00 am - 8:00 pm Monday

10:00 am - 6:00 pm Friday

10:00 am - 2:00pm Saturday

McMahon Wintonbury Library

1015 Blue Hills Avenue

Phone: 860-242-0041

Hours: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Friday, Saturday, Monday

The Town will provide water, but residents are asked to bring their own food. Please remember

to also bring medications, emergency contact phone numbers, and any other items you may need

during