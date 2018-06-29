CT State Police conduct boating DUI checks as part of national campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD SAYBROOK - As the holiday weekend heats up, Connecticut EnCon Police as well as Connecticut State Police have a warning for everyone out on the water.

If you are going to be behind the wheel of a boat, stay sober or you will get taken in by police as part of a national campaign called "Operation Dry Water."

Police want everyone to know driving drunk while operating a boat is just as dangerous as drinking and driving a car.

Sergeant Steve Stanko said he wants boaters to treat the waters like a road such as keeping speed limits in mind, having a flotation device and proper certification.

"Wearing your personal flotation device, not operating under the influence of alcohol, being aware of your surrounding. I mean, conditions change out in the water and even though today’s a warm day, the temperature of the water is quite low," said Sgt. Stanko.

FOX61 hopped on the boat to get a behind-the-scenes look at how the operation works. Police stopped several boaters and a group of men admitted to drinking alcohol.

An officer hopped onto their boat to conduct a vision sobriety test and one man was pulled away because an officer said she did not feel comfortable with him behind the wheel.

"It’s probably a lot similar to driving a vehicle. People are pretty familiar with it. Why they make their own choices, we don’t know but we’re here to enforce it when people do make the wrong choice," said Sgt. Adam Pillsbury of CT State Police.

Police said just like driving a car, it is illegal to operate a boat with a BAC level of .08 and higher.

According to MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving), alcohol is the leading cause of death in boating accidents, all of which can be preventable.

"Treating a boat very much like a car needs to happen so whether if you’re very adamant about not getting behind the wheel and I’m a designated driver, it should be exactly the same as when you’re out on the water," said Johanna Krebs of MADD.

Through Operation Dry Water, police hope to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities by 18 to 24 percent.

The campaign started Friday and will go until Sunday.