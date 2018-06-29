× Dog and cat found deceased after blaze rips through Southington home

SOUTHINGTON — Two family pets were found deceased after crews battled a house fire Friday.

Southington Fire Department crews responded to the scene of 39 Pattonwood Drive at about 4 p.m. on reports of heavy smoke. Upon arrival, they encountered flames shooting through a window in front of the home.

Although none of the home’s human occupants had been inside at the time, two animals – one dog and one cat – were caught in the blaze. Both pets were found deceased by the time firefighters could safely reach them.

Battalion Chief Glenn Dube said the fire caused extensive damage throughout the home, which prompted investigators to declare it uninhabitable for the time being.

Paramedics assessed a few crew members on-scene as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, no firefighters or civilians were harmed.

Investigators remained on scene for several hours Friday evening. They are still working to determine what caused the blaze.

41.645153 -72.849540

