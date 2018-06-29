Hot, humid weekend with temps reaching the near 100s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for all areas of the state, except the immediate shoreline. Heat indices will exceed 100 degrees in inland parts of the state.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the CT shoreline. Heat indices will approach 100 degrees during peak heating.

A long-duration heat wave is beginning across the state as highs soared to 90 degrees today. Thankfully, the humidity has not creeped up yet. But - as high pressure shifts eastward, and humidity begins to travel north - outdoor conditions will become increasingly more brutal as the heat wave wears on. Sunday will be the apex of the heat - with temps possibly eclipsing 100 degrees - not factoring in the heat index.. Heat will begin to drop off after that, but the humidity will stick around. All in all, it's likely we don't get relief from this heat and humidity until next Saturday.

Strap yourselves in, this heat wave will be a doozy!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, moonlit sky. Humid. Lows: 60s.

SATURDAY: Hot, more humid. High: Mid 90s. Upper 80s - near 90 shore.

SUNDAY: Extreme heat and humidity. Feels like 105+. High: Near 100 degrees. Near 90 shoreline.

MONDAY: Sunny, hot, very humid, feels like 100+ High: Low-mid 90s. Mid 80s shore.

TUESDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High: Low 90s.

July 4TH: Hot, very humid. Chance for a late shower/storm in spots. High: Low-mid 90s. Mid 80s shore.

