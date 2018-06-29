Local security expert on workplace safety after fatal newspaper shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Following Thursday's workplace shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper, where five people were killed, many are taking a look at their plans to keep their workers safe.

FOX61's Chief Investigator Brian Foley, takes deeper look into work safety with James Bernier of Summit Security Services in Hartford. Bernier is a security expert who also teaches active shooter training to corporations and businesses around Hartford.

Jarrod Warren Ramos, the suspect in what police called a “targeted attack” on the Annapolis, Maryland, newspaper, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder, according to court records.

Police say that he used pump-action shotgun legally purchased about a year ago.

***Associated Press contributed to this report***