Several state beaches closed during the holiday weekend

MADISON — This holiday weekend, the state will be experiencing the first heat wave of the summer, with temperatures raising as high as 100 degrees.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced Friday morning that four state park beaches are closed to swimming after testing positive for the presence of indicator bacteria. The cause of this was due to yesterday’s rain.

Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic, Gardner Lake State Park in Salem, Kettletown State Park in Southbury, and Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret are closed. The four beaches are scheduled to be resampled Friday with results due back on Saturday.

Along with the closing of the four beaches DEEP announced that Indian Well State Park in Shelton will not be staffed with lifeguards this season due to a shortage. Also, Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, Silver Sands State Park in Milford, and Black Rock State Park in Watertown may be staffed up to 5 days per week, instead of 7 days per week.

“Despite an exhaustive recruiting effort, unfortunately we have been unable to hire enough lifeguards to fully staff Indian Well State Park at this time,” said Director of Connecticut State Parks Tom Tyler in a statement. “DEEP will continue to recruit and train additional guards as they are available, and hope to expand coverage during the summer. Visitors may call the park to inquire about lifeguards, and signage will be in place to let visitors know whether guards will be on duty.”

With the heat wave to come, DEEP reminds residents to take appropriate precautions when participating in outside activities.

“When at swimming areas, parents should keep a close eye on children, and swimmers should be honest about their own swimming abilities before getting into the water. It is also extremely important that everyone take the appropriate precautions because as a rule of thumb, when the temperatures are high, ozone levels are high,” said Commissioner Rob Klee. “High temperatures and high ozone levels can be especially harmful particularly for our most vulnerable residents– children, the elderly and those with respiratory diseases and even the healthy adults working or exercising outdoors for a prolonged period.”