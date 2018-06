× Teen shot multiple times in face and chest in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Av Harris, spokesperson for the City of Bridgeport, said a 14-year-old male was shot multiple times in the face and chest Friday afternoon.

Harris said the shooting occurred in the area of Park Avenue and Park Terrace. No other details were released.

