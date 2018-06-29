The House That Social Media Built: Torrison Stone & Garden voting starts Monday, July 2nd

Torrison Stone & Garden voting kicks off this Monday, July 2nd! Head over to The House that Social Media Built’s Facebook page to cast your vote and help design the house!

www.torrisonstone.com

422 Main Street

Durham, CT 06422

(860)-349-0119

Centrally located in Durham, Torrison Stone & Garden has been creating beautiful hardscapes & landscapes since 2000 for thousands of Connecticut homeowners including hundreds of repeat customers. Our expertise is in walls, patios, walks, pools, steps, design, full service maintenance and plant installations.