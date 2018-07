× 10 cows rounded up near I-395 near Griswold

GRISWOLD — Holy cow!!!

State police troopers from Troop – E Montville responded to an unusual site near Interstate 395 Friday afternoon.

Troopers said that they were called to the side of the highway to round-up 10 cows who were enjoying a nice meal.

The cows were safely removed from the side of the highway.