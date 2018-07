Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTED -- Multiple crews have responded to a large house fire at 147 Torringford Street.

On Saturday evening, a fire broke at a large home resulting in the closure of Route 183 to Route 44 as crews battled the flames.

One firefighter is being evaluated for heat exhaustion. Officials said battling the fire has been difficult due to the size of the house and the extreme heat.

FOX61 has a crew on the way to the scene.

Tune in to FOX61 News at 10 & 11 for more details.