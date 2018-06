× Multiple state parks reach capacity as heat wave continues

As Connecticut only begins to withstand this recent heat wave, multiple state parks have closed due to reaching their capacity Saturday afternoon.

Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham reached capacity around noon, while Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown and Burr Pond State Park in Torrington soon followed.

To see a full list of the state parks that are closed due to reaching their parking limit, click here.

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, June 30th. — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) June 30, 2018

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 30th. — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) June 30, 2018

Miller's Pond State Park in Durham is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 12 noon on Saturday, June 30th. — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) June 30, 2018