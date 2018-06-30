Oppressive heat has people flocking to the Connecticut shore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD SAYBROOK -- Bristol resident John Krebs came fishing early at Saybrook Point.

"I'll be out of here by one o'clock and it's going to be too hot," says Krebs.

By 10 o'clock Saturday morning temperatures in Old Saybrook already climbed into the 80's, making way for the oppressive heatwave rolling into the state.

Hartford and Bloomfield have opened cooling centers.

People are flocking to the shore to catch a little bit of a breeze.

If you can't escape the heat-- water and sunscreen will be your best friends.

"[I'm] drinking a lot of fluids and once in a while I'm getting out of the sun for a little bit and putting lotion on," says Krebs, who caught a 45 inch, 40 pound striped bass.

This weekend's heat wave falls on the same weekend that the Connecticut State Police are running the "Operation Dry Water initiative" to combat drunk boating on the Fourth of July weekend. When police do board your boat, they're also going to check to make sure you're wearing a life jacket and that you have a class four flotation device. But above all, they say hydration is key on the water.

"That's good because a lot of boaters drink and drive," says Meriden resident Art Forcier. "Boaters come down to have a good time and sometimes they have too good of a time."

Cooper Kean is the Assistant Dock Master at Saybrook Point Marina. He says the marina promotes safe boating.

"The difference on a boat is you become fatigued a lot more quickly," says Kean."

Some of the laws for drinking while boating and drinking while driving a car are similar.

You will get arrested if you're found driving a boat with a blood alcohol level that's higher than .08.

"With the sun, with the waves, with the tide and the amount of work you're doing... the alcohol's effects are exacerbated," says Kean.