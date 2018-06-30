× Police: reports of nude intruder in Southbury and Roxbury

SOUTHBURY – State police are investigating two separate reports of people awakened by a nude man in their bedroom, one in Southbury and one in Roxbury.

The first incident was reported about 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. An elderly resident of Heritage Village Southbury said she was awoken by a nude man standing in her bedroom. Once confronted, the suspect ran out of her house to a black vehicle and sped off.

She described the suspect a 30-40 year old, bald white man of average height with a thin build.

Anyone who thinks they might have information about the incident is asked to please call Southbury Police Officer Corigliano at 203-264-5912. All calls will remain confidential.

About 25 minutes later, an elderly resident of Bernhardt Meadow Lane in Roxbury also reported finding a nude man in his bedroom. The victim yelled, and the suspect ran out to a vehicle which the victim didn’t see. His description of the suspect matched that of the woman in Southbury.

The two homes are located less than a 15 minute drive from each other.

Police are asking anyone who thinks they may have any sort of information is please call Troop A- Southbury Trooper Gray at 203-267-2200. All calls will remain confidential.