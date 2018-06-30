× Public warned to keep away from nesting shoreline birds

HARTFORD — Connecticut environmental officials want the public to avoid contact with large concentrations of nesting birds in coastal areas.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says people should stay at least 50 yards away from the birds and avoid areas roped off or marked with signs designating nesting locations.

The agency’s Deputy Commissioner Susan Whalen says shorebirds and wading birds, such as piping plovers and egrets, need special protection throughout their nesting season, which runs from April to September. She says beachgoers are urged to keep fireworks and kites away from beach areas. Also, she says pets should be leashed at all times and kept from fenced areas.

DEEP says people visiting beaches are often unaware of the shorebirds that nest in the sands in the areas the visit for recreation. The department is concerned that nests will get destroyed or abandoned, and eggs or tiny fledglings will get trampled and killed during the summer beach season. DEEP says they have erected fencing and yellow warning signs along known nesting areas, and cordoned off various off-shore islands where herons and egrets congregate in nesting areas called rookeries. These include Charles Island in Milford and Duck Island in Westbrook.