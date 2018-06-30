× State parks expected to fill up as heat wave continues

Well, that didn’t take long.

On Day 3 of this heat wave, Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was at capacity by 10 a.m., according the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 1st. — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) July 1, 2018

Less than an hour later, Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham followed.

Miller's Pond state Park in Durham is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 1st. — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) July 1, 2018

An hour later, at 11:45, DEEP announced that Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield and Bigelow Hollow in Union were also at capacity. Then at high noon, Burr Pond in Torrington and Wadsworth Falls in Middletown joined the list.

