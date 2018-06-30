State parks expected to fill up as heat wave continues
Well, that didn’t take long.
On Day 3 of this heat wave, Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was at capacity by 10 a.m., according the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP).
Less than an hour later, Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham followed.
An hour later, at 11:45, DEEP announced that Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield and Bigelow Hollow in Union were also at capacity. Then at high noon, Burr Pond in Torrington and Wadsworth Falls in Middletown joined the list.
You can see which state parks, boat launches, and other facilities have filled up on CT State Parks social media accounts, on Twitter or Facebook.
