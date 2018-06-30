The Stan Simpson Show: UConn vs Kevin Ollie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The gloves have come off in UConn’s contested firing “for cause” of former men’s basketball Coach Kevin Ollie.

UConn , via Freedom of Information requests from the media - released documents in which it accuses Ollie of illegally shooting baskets with a recruit, facilitating a call from prominent alumni and former NBA great Ray Allen to a recruit, and having players work with an outside trainer.

Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant and UConn men’s beat writer, and Robert Romano, a sports law professor at St. John’s University, joins the Stan Simpson Show to talk more.

