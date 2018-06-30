× Three beaches OK’d for reopening by DEEP

HARTFORD — Heavy rains this week forced officials to temporarily close four state beaches because of high bacteria levels, but three have been reopened just in time for a weekend of intense heat.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced Saturday that swimming is once again allowed at Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic, Gardner Lake State Park in Salem, and Kettletown State Park in Southbury. Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret remains closed.

While swimming is approved at all but one location, DEEP announced on Friday it will not be staffing Indian Well State Park in Shelton with lifeguards this season because of a national shortage of lifeguards. The agency also said lifeguards may be limited to five days a week instead of seven at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, Silver Sands State Park in Milford, and Black Rock State Park in Watertown.

With inland temperatures well over 90 degrees and intense humidity in the forecast for the next week, and the Independence Day holiday on Wednesday, beaches and swimming areas are expected to be packed. Many state parks are expected to reach capacity. DEEP says they’ll update which parks are full on social media.