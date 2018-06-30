× Wait times at DSS call center criticized

HARTFORD — Advocates for people who rely on the Connecticut Department of Social Services say lengthy delays at the agency’s call center must be addressed.

In a letter sent this week to DSS Commissioner Rodrick Bremby, the group calls it “wholly unacceptable” that the average wait time is between 96 and 107 minutes. The letter notes how the ImpaCT system was fully implemented ten months ago and wait times “are now worse than they have ever been.”

The advocates say such lengthy delays cause individuals to give up.

DSS says the letter ignores many improvements DSS has made over the past five years. They note customers can go online or visit 12 field offices.

DSS says it’s working to reduce call wait times, noting the center does not take applications for assistance.

