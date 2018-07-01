× 4 people injured in overnight New Haven shootings

NEW HAVEN — Four people were injured Saturday evening after a series of shootings near the area of Wayfarer Street and Wilmont Road.

When police arrived on scene, they found two woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The women were brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, another victim walked into the hospital with a graze wound to his face. Another man walked into the hospital a few hours later with a gunshot wound to his upper thigh.

All of the victims who were treated suffered from non life threatening injuries.

Officers said that a neighborhood cookout was happening in the Westville Manor complex which is near the area of the shootings. It is unclear if any of the victims or shooters were at the cookout.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to call – anonymously – the NHPD detective bureau at 203-946-6304 or 203-946-6316.