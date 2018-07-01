Connecticut takes home victory over Rhode Island in revival of Governor’s Cup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- Team Connecticut came away with a strong 28-7 victory Saturday at Veterans Stadium over Team Rhode Island in the once-dormant Governor’s Cup.

The game, which pits each state’s best high school football talent against one another, had fallen to the wayside in 2012, following a decade of dominant play from the Nutmeggers.

The revival featured a similar outcome, as Connecticut scored on back-to-back offensive plays in the first half to take a 14-7 lead they would never relinquish.

After falling behind 7-0 on a long touchdown reception by Zach Pezza (North Kingston, RI), Capital Prep’s own –and Central Connecticut State University bound –Kyle Zajack connected with Ralph Gilliard of Sismbury for a 65-yard touchdown to even the score.

Following the extra point attempt and ensuing kickoff, Rhode Island’s first play of its next offensive series was intercepted by Deyjion Washington (Bulkeley), who needed only a few steps to find paydirt and put the Nutmeggers ahead for good.

Team Connecticut connected through the air twice more in the second half, with Zajack finding Jared Mallozzi (St. Joseph) and Tim O’Shea (Southington) in the end zone.