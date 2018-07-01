× Hamden woman killed in early morning hit and run

HAMDEN — A woman was struck and killed early Sunday morning while she was crossing the street.

Police said that a 51 year-old woman was stuck by a passing car while she was crossing Dixwell Avenue near Morse Street. The victim was stuck by a dark-colored SUV that was traveling north on Dixwell Avenue. The car sped away after striking the woman.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators said that the car should have “passenger side front-end damage”.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call the Hamden Police Department Traffic Division at (203)230-4036.